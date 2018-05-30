Name released of cyclist who died on Going to the Sun - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Name released of cyclist who died on Going to the Sun

By ABC FOX MT News Staff
Going to the Sun Road snowplowing (File photo June 2017) Going to the Sun Road snowplowing (File photo June 2017)

KALISPELL – The sheriff’s office has released the name of a man who died of natural causes while cycling in Glacier National Park.

Flathead Sheriff Chuck Curry says Don Graham, a 58-year-old Kalispell man, was bicycling alone on May 25. He left the Avalanche Creek Campground and went up Going to the Sun Road.

Around 10 AM, another cyclist found Graham lying unresponsive in the road, the sheriff says. The passerby tried CPR with no success, and then biked back down the road to find a ranger and call for help.

Graham was pronounced dead at the scene. He apparently collapsed about a mile up from snow plow operations, the sheriff says.

