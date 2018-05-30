Unclaimed million dollar lotto ticket about to expire

The clock is ticking on a million dollars for one lucky Texan who has yet to cash in a winning lotto ticket.

The Texas Lottery Commission says a million dollar mega-millions ticket sold in December of last year will expire at 5pm central time Wednesday.

The ticket was purchased at a gas station in Austin. While the lottery deadline can be extended for some members of the military, most tickets expire 180 days after the drawing, and unclaimed prize money goes back to state programs.

In this case the money would go to the Foundation School Fund, which helps to pay for public education in Texas.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 16-22-40-41-59 with Mega Ball 8.

All the winner has to do is sign the back of the ticket at contact the Texas Lottery to claim their prize.

