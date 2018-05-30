Montana man killed in bucket-loader accident near Echo Lake

KALISPELL – A Cutbank man died Saturday after an apparent accident involving a Bobcat skid-steer with a bucket loader.

The victim, Raymond Christiaens, was working on his cabin on Echo Lake outside Bigfork when the accident happened, according to Sheriff Chuck Curry.

The sheriff says Christiaens had apparently been working on a Bobcat skid-steer bucket loader when the hydraulics failed and the bucket fell on Christiaens, trapping him. A neighbor saw Christians pinned between the bucket and the Bobcat frame and called 911.

Emergency responders tried to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead after arriving at Kalispell Regional Hospital.

Christiaens was 55.