Nearly 118K Montana voters have returned absentee ballots

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Nearly 118,000 Montana voters have returned absentee ballots for the June 5 primary.

If one-third of Montana's registered voters cast a ballot - matching the turnout in the past two midterm elections - more than half the people expected to vote already have.

Montana had nearly 678,500 registered voters through Monday, with late registrations still allowed. Elections officials mailed nearly 358,000 absentee ballots.

In this year's primary, voters can choose to vote one of three ballots - Democratic, Republican or the Montana Green Party.

At the top of the ticket, four Republicans are vying to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in the general election while five Democrats are seeking the right to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte.

Click here for a guide to the Democrat, Republican, Green, Independent and Libertarian candidates on the primary ballot.

