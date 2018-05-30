Owlets rescued after mother owl killed in Livingston - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Owlets rescued after mother owl killed in Livingston

LIVINGSTON - Firefighters are offering a $200 reward for information leading to catching whoever threw rocks at a mother owl and may have killed her on Tuesday night.

A Facebook post from Livingston Firefighters says that for several weeks, a great horned owl and two owlets have been living near a middle school and monitored by students. 

After the mother owl was discovered dead on Tuesday night, firefighters rescued the owlets. They'll be taken to the Montana Raptor Conservation Center, a Bozeman nonprofit that takes in injured or orphaned birds of prey.

Sleeping Giant Middle School principal Laurie Dust says it's still unconfirmed how exactly the mother owl died.

The surviving owlets will be checked for any injuries and then returned to the wild, according to Jordan Spyke, director of operations and development at the Raptor Center.

"So what we'll do is when we get them we'll X-ray them, make sure they're in good physical shape, and then foster them into a nest in the wild," Spyke says.

He says Raptor Center staff do nest surveys and work with property owners to find nests where orphaned babies might fit in.

If all goes well, the owlets will be introduced to another owl family and "adopted" and cared for by other owl parents.

"Our goal will be to get them back out into the wild as soon as possible," he says.

He notes that great horned owls are the most common owl species.

Livingston Fire's Local 360 is putting up the $200 reward for tips on who killed the owl mother.

