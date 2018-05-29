Missing woman found safe in Lolo Pass area

A woman who went missing in the Lolo Pass area has been found safe.

Search and rescue crews from Missoula County were dispatched around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday to the Elk Meadows area of Lolo Pass.

Captain Bill Burt of the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said Eloise Johnson, 66, of Idaho had been picking mushrooms and camping in the area with her husband when the two became separated.

ATV riders spotted Johnson about eight miles up Elk Meadows Road around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Burt said Johnson is safe.

Both a K-9 unit and Two Bear Air assisted in the search.