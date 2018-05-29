Vandals spray penis graffiti throughout Deer Lodge

The community of Deer Lodge was recently targeted by a vandal or vandals with crude graffiti.

Victims say that cars, a playground and even a church were hit with spray-painted drawings of penises.

Resident Nick McKinnon says he has no idea why someone would target him or his neighbors.

Luckily, McKinnon says the blue spray paint was still sticky when he found it, so he was easily able to take it off.

It seems other structures weren't so lucky, and it will be much harder to take off the graffiti.

"There's no respect," he says. "When kids ran around toilet-papering houses, yeah, it was a hassle, but at least it wasn't permanent. There's going to be vehicles and buildings that it's going to take a paint job to fix."

The Deer Lodge Police Department says it's investigating the crimes.

In the meantime, some have tried to cover up the penis drawings by spraying more paint over them.