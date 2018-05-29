Vandals spray penis graffiti throughout Deer Lodge

The North Reserve Street Costco plans to expand into the Summit Beverage location next door, but the project is currently delayed.
KALISPELL - A man is in custody after allegedly firing shots at his wife and pastor and then holding law enforcement in a standoff. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says around 10 AM on Tuesday, deputies responded to home in Marion after a 911 report of shots fired. Deputies determined that John Anthony Evangelestomp, 52, had been talking with his wife and pastor in their home. As his wife and pastor left, Evangelestomp is accused of following them outside and firing shots at the...
A bus used by the Butte YMCA to pick up kids for after-school programs has burned up in the building's parking lot.
A Missoula couple is dedicated to reaching out to people who are less fortunate. They say it's part of their work with the Set Free Ministry, a Montana-based Christian group.
After the Lolo Peak Fire swept through in summer 2017, one area rancher was left to clean up more than 100 acres of singed trees and burned underbrush. On Memorial Day weekend, volunteers arrived to help give him some relief.
The community of Deer Lodge was recently targeted by vandals with crude graffiti. Victims say that cars, homes and even a church were hit with spray-painted drawings of penises.
A woman who went missing in the Lolo Pass area has been found safe. Search and rescue crews from Missoula County were dispatched around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday to the Elk Meadows area of Lolo Pass.
The North Reserve Street Costco plans to expand into the Summit Beverage location next door, but the project is currently delayed.
GEORGE, Wash. - Detectives in Grant County are investigating a homicide near George. The body was found along the Old Vantage Highway west of George Thursday afternoon when a passerby came upon it. At this time, an identity and a cause of death are under investigation. This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as additional information is confirmed.
