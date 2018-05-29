Flathead man tried to shoot wife and pastor, sheriff says

KALISPELL - A man is in custody after allegedly firing shots at his wife and pastor and then holding law enforcement in a standoff.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says around 10 AM on Tuesday, deputies responded to home in Marion after a 911 report of shots fired.

Deputies determined that John Anthony Evangelestomp, 52, had been talking with his wife and a pastor in their home. As his wife and pastor left, Evangelestomp is accused of following them outside and firing shots at them.

No one was hit by the gunfire, deputies say.

Evangelestomp went back inside and claimed to be armed with several weapons, deputies say. He didn't come out until the Flathead County SWAT Team and negotiators responded and negotiated for him to come outside peacefully and unarmed.

Officers then took Evangelestomp into custody. He's held in Flathead County Jail on pending felony charges.