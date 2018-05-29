Tiny homes growing in popularity

WALLA WALLA, WA - A Washington company is bringing new meaning to the word "downsize."

"Even though we're Seattle-based, to be in eastern Washington [is nice] because now we're closer to other states for delivery," said Sharon Read, owner and designer for Seattle Tiny Homes.

In 2010, Read started Seattle Tiny Homes, a company that specializes in building custom-made, easily transportable tiny homes. These homes are designed to give buyers all the amenities of big house living for a fraction of size and price.

"You know what's so interesting in this business I have is that actually there's appeal to every generation," Read explained. "Every generation sees a need or a want for a tiny house."

Read has worked with clients from all walks of life, no matter the age or income.

"So, you've got the young people that are mobile and they just want to be able to take their house with them and they want it to be affordable," she said. "You have the people who are in midlife and have kids and they just want a vacation cottage."

Even those reaching their twilight years and looking to downsize are purchasing tiny homes, which gives grandma the freedom to park her house wherever she wants, whether that's in her daughter's backyard or the Grand Canyon.

But, no matter why you might choose to go tiny, Read wants people to know that cutting down on size doesn't mean sacrificing comfort.

"Basically, a tiny house is a regular house with all the wasted square footage taken out. So you still have your kitchen, you still have your bathroom, washer, dryer, fireplace if you want it, all your amenities, because I don't believe living in a smaller space that you need to sacrifice. I don't want my clients to feel like they're camping. When I design a tiny house for somebody, my goal is they will love it and so far, that's been true."

But while these tiny houses are made in Walla Walla, the town actually doesn't allow them - local ordinances prohibit any tiny homes within city limits.

