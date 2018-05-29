Workers find human remains in Helena neighborhood

Human remains were dug up at a construction site in Helena Tuesday morning.

Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg says their office received a call around 9:30 from a crew installing a sewage line on Livingston Ave. Workers found pieces of a coffin and a nearly complete skeleton about four feet underground in a neighborhood near Helena High School.

Backeberg says the neighborhood is built on top of an old burial ground. However, officials are still trying to determine how old the remains are. Pieces of a cedar casket with some sort of Plexiglas were found along with the remains. A local funeral home says that kind of casket has not been manufactured for more than 30 years. Backeberg says the condition of the remains might date them back to as early as the 1920s.

The coroner’s office says they don’t know if the skeleton is male or female. They’re sending them off to Missoula where an anthropologist can better profile the remains.

We’ll have more on this story.