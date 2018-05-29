Missing hunters identified after crash into Idaho river

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities have identified four hunters who remain missing after a crash in the Idaho backcountry.

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office on Sunday said the men are: Koby Clark of Bozeman, Montana, Reece Rollins of Terrebonne, Oregon and brothers Raymond and Jesse Ferrieri of Mahapac Falls, New York.

According to the Ravalli Republic, authorities recovered the SUV on Wednesday from the upper Selway River. The vehicle flipped into the river early Monday in a remote part of central Idaho about 60 miles west of Darby, Montana.

Authorities have continued searching for the men, but Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings has described the effort as a "recovery" mission.

Two of the men inside escaped the vehicle with minor injuries and have returned to their homes in Georgia.

