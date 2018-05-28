Missoulians honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day

Organizers for many of Monday's wreath presentations gathered at the University of Montana for a closing ceremony to commemorate our fallen heroes.

Organizers for Monday’s closing ceremony at UM held the event to honor military men and women who lost their lives in line of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Friends and family watched as wreaths were laid down and a 21-gun salute rang out to honor the lives of these fallen soldiers.

Family members, who lost their love one, were able to share memories and kind words during the ceremony.

One veteran with decades of service says harsh memories always flash back for him on Memorial Day. Veteran Mike Jarmevic talked about one friend he remembered serving with.

"He was killed at the very in end of the South East Asian War in Cambodia,” Jarmevic said.

Organizers laid down wreaths at UM's Fallen Soldier Memorial as a reminder of each person who died while protecting our country.