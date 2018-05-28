Flood warnings remain in effect for Missoula County - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Flood warnings remain in effect for Missoula County

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Flood warnings remain in effect for areas of Missoula County as water levels move back into moderate flood stage.

Emergency officials said the warning remains in effect to keep people aware of potential hazards on the Clark Fork River. 

They added water levels hit 11 feet this weekend, but expect levels on the Clark Fork to decrease in the next few days.

While water levels are dropping, emergency management official ken parks said there is still danger and damage in the aftermath of these floods.

“For fallen trees. For electrical hazardous there are slot of things that can pop up when the water drops. Large ruts, mud bogs, sort of things we need to evaluate before we decide whether we are going to let people in full time,” said Parks.

While emergency officials assess flood damages, for more updates click here

