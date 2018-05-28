Man dies in rollover crash on Highway 200

One man is dead and two others suffered severe injuries Monday night after a rollover crash near Trout Creek.

Montana Highway Patrol trooper Jordan Gulick said the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. on Highway 200. Trooper Gulick said the driver lost control of the car before rolling off the highway into a ditch. Troopers pronounced the man dead on scene.

Trooper Gulick says a woman and teenage girl were transported to area hospitals by helicopter.

Three other passengers in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Trooper Gulick said the cause of the crash is unknown at this time and MHP is conducting an investigation.