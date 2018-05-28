Missoula couple helping homeless people as part of Set Free Ministry

A Garden City couple is lending a helping hand to Missoula’s homeless population by bringing donations of food and water downtown three days a week.

Eric Wood said that he and his wife are part of the Set Free Street Ministry, which aims to show homeless people that they have support in the community.

Wood said that boosting the spirit of people struggling can potentially help them turn their life around in the long run.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday he or his wife heads to the Missoula County Courthouse to offer not only food and water, but conversation.

"People on the street tend to be nameless and faceless for almost everyone. So it is a way for us to stay connected with them and for them to have people to be connected with outside of their street family," said Wood.

Wood said that if you'd like to donate or help out, you can find them every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the Missoula County Courthouse.

Set Free Montana's website says the small Christian group aims to "reach people most churches will not touch: the drunks, drug addicts, prostitutes, homosexuals, homeless, and those less fortunate. To give these people an opportunity to help themselves. We are here to give them a hand up, not a hand out." Click here for more information about the Lolo-based chapter.