Hundreds gather for the 92nd Annual Memorial Day Wreath Presentations in Missoula

MISSOULA -

In Missoula, Memorial Day is being celebrated with the 92nd Annual Wreath Presentations.

It was a very somber mood on Monday as people honored our veterans, but very special moments were captured.

Tim, a U.S. Navy Veteran played taps at the Sunset Memorial Gardens Memorial Service Monday.
Tim learned how to play taps after years of growing up playing the trumpet.
He said that he has lost some really good friends to war, so it is important to him to give his respect by participating in ceremonies.
"One person anymore probably isn't touched by some type of family member or friend or relative that has been killed in action," said Tim
One of Tim’s battle buddies, Sam Redfern, who is a U.S. Army Veteran said that he also had many brothers and sisters killed in action.
He also likes to participate in ceremonies as a Chaplin, saying the prayer, or serving with honor guard.
He said that overall it is a very hard day.
"Because it is about remembering those who paid the sacrifice for our country and for our freedom," said Redfern.
Family members were visiting cemeteries honoring their loved ones and several people were there with their children and relatives putting down flowers and spending quality time with special people they have lost.
"My father brought me to Memorial Day when I was about his age and he showed me what things were about and so I am showing him what things are about," said Tim Gardipee, a U.S. Army Veteran.
"I mean it is so beautiful on how they do everything here to pay honor to everybody I mean everybody gets the flags. Everybody does the big service and I think its real special," said Kelly Wasson, who was honoring her father.
Both Tim and Kelly visited the Fort Missoula Military Cemetery with their children.
Kelly said that it is about celebrating the people who are still here and the people who have passed.

The United Veterans Council of Missoula and Ravalli Counties organized more than fifty wreath presentations Monday, honoring those who've served and those who've paid the ultimate price for freedom.

