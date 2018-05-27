Volunteers helping restore Purcell Ranch after Lolo fire devastation

Several volunteers gave up their Memorial Day weekend to help a rancher who was affected by the Lolo Peak Fire last summer.

For two days, over 60 volunteers cleaned up dead brush to help restore land and wildlife.

A few weeks ago, the Montana Wildlife Federation, Hellgate Hunters, and Anglers Montana Bully Pulpit decided to gather volunteers to help clean and repair Purcell Ranch.

The ranch sits along Highway 12. During the wild fire season, 125 acres of the ranch burned.

"Totally burned. Absolutely devastated the family. Emotionally it was absolutely a nightmare here,” said rancher Joe Purcell.

After the fire swept through, Purcell started clearing away dead trees and brush - an enormous task. He said it's been a huge help to have volunteers pitch in with cleanup.

"It was like a dream come true. I have been cutting trees for over 80 days straight. My wife would testify to 12 hours a day," Purcell said. "I will not leave this ranch in this condition for my grand kids."

For the past couple of days, people have been cutting down singed trees and putting them into a burn pile.

It's not only Montana volunteers helping; it's people from all over the states.

"I can't say enough about the people. There's been people from all over this country here. Last week a couple came in from Hawaii and spent some time stacking,” said Purcell.

For many volunteers, the effort is worth it to help restore a beautiful area.

"Natural land like this is just dwindling away. If there is something that I can do help protect it. I get so much joy out of hiking, fishing and rafting. So if I can give back a little bit then I would love to do so,” said Ricardo Pirrone, volunteer.

Even though there is still plenty of acres to repair, Purcell said the volunteer work has helped make a dent.