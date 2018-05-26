Belgrade goes back-to-back, wins Class A Softball title - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Belgrade goes back-to-back, wins Class A Softball title

One softball championship would not be enough for the senior class of the Belgrade Panthers. Six seniors have helped build this program, and taken to it new heights. And they now leave with two state titles under their belt. 

The Panthers beat Hamilton on Saturday in Frenchtown 7-2, securing their second consecutive Class A state softball championship. The Panthers scored at least one run in all six innings that they batted, including two home runs which put the game out of reach for the Broncs. As the final out was recorded, players mobbed each other along the first base line, victory finally at hand.

The Panthers went undefeated this season, coming off the program's first state championship in 2017. The players said they felt the pressure to repeat all season, but understood how to channel that pressure for their eventual good.

And boy, did they make the state tournament their coming out party. Belgrade beat up on their fellow Class A opponents this weekend in Frenchtown, as the Panthers outscored the competition 45-4 in four games. Solid defense (which we did not see a ton of in his tournament), along with timely hitting, and the powerful bats that propelled them all season helped the Panthers stay in the winner's bracket, never dropping a game all season or tournament. 

According to head coach Mike Neubauer, this 2018 Panther softball team is the best team he has coached in his 35-plus years of softball. It's high praise from a man who has seen a ton from the dugout and third base coaching box. Neubauer said his girls never talked about going back-to-back, and just focused on the little things and continued to get better.

Belgrade will take their state championship back home, and with graduation next weekend, it's the perfect ending for the senior class and their teammates. 

