Search turns to recovery for 4 men missing after Selway River ca - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Search turns to recovery for 4 men missing after Selway River car crash

Posted: Updated:
DARBY -

The Idaho County Sheriff said on Friday that the search for four men, who went missing after the vehicle crashed into a river near the Montana-Idaho border, has turned from a rescue to a recovery.

The crash happened Monday morning on the Upper Selway River, which is about 60 miles west of Darby.

Idaho County and Ravalli County Search and Rescue crews are working together to find the missing men.

Sheriff Doug Giddings said that six men were part of a guided bear hunting trip.

Monday was said to be the last day of that trip.

They were all riding in a suburban, when it flipped and landed in the river.

Two of the men got out safely.

Jesse Gunin and Jason Lewis have since returned to their home state of Georgia.

Of the four missing, Raymond and Jesse Ferrieri are brothers from New York.

The other two are part of an outfitting company, based out of Darby, with Reece Rollins from Oregon and Koby Clark from Bozeman.

ABC FOX Montana spoke with a member of the Salmon River Dive Team.

He said that the Selway River is running really high and really cold right now.

He added that drownings are always the hardest to recover and the rugged, remote terrain is only hampering their efforts.

Sheriff Giddings said that five dogs are going to be brought in to search the riverbank downstream on Saturday.

Photos Courtesy: Idaho County Sheriff's Office

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Wolf-like animal killed near Denton

    Wolf-like animal killed near Denton

    Thursday, May 24 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-05-24 14:54:36 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:12 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:12:04 GMT
    Image Courtesy KXLOImage Courtesy KXLO

    DENTON - One family in Denton said they called Fish Wildlife and Parks after they shot what appeared to be a wolf on their ranch.   According to KXLO in Lewistown, game wardens came out to pick the animal up and sent pictures of it to a wolf specialist in Great Falls.  

    DENTON - One family in Denton said they called Fish Wildlife and Parks after they shot what appeared to be a wolf on their ranch.   According to KXLO in Lewistown, game wardens came out to pick the animal up and sent pictures of it to a wolf specialist in Great Falls.  

  • Mysterious wolf-like creature shot in Montana

    Mysterious wolf-like creature shot in Montana

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:58:21 GMT
    Image Courtesy KXLO via KFBBImage Courtesy KXLO via KFBB
    Image Courtesy KXLO via KFBBImage Courtesy KXLO via KFBB

    DENTON, Mont. - A large wolf-like animal was shot and killed May 16 by a rancher near Denton, Montana. It now has wildlife officials and the public wondering what it was, according to KFBB. The animal came within several hundred yards of the rancher’s livestock. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) said in a statement the rancher shot it and reported it as required by law. The animal was a young, non-lactating female and a canid, a 

    DENTON, Mont. - A large wolf-like animal was shot and killed May 16 by a rancher near Denton, Montana. It now has wildlife officials and the public wondering what it was, according to KFBB. The animal came within several hundred yards of the rancher’s livestock. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) said in a statement the rancher shot it and reported it as required by law. The animal was a young, non-lactating female and a canid, a 

  • Rachel Dolezal facing felony theft charges for welfare fraud

    Rachel Dolezal facing felony theft charges for welfare fraud

    Thursday, May 24 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-05-24 22:41:28 GMT

    Former Spokane Chapter NAACP President Rachel Dolezal is now facing legal trouble that could land her behind bars. 

    Former Spokane Chapter NAACP President Rachel Dolezal is now facing legal trouble that could land her behind bars. 

  • Wolf-like animal stumps experts

    Wolf-like animal stumps experts

    Friday, May 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-05-25 16:53:34 GMT

    It may be another week before we know exactly what type of animal was killed by a rancher near Denton last week. 

    It may be another week before we know exactly what type of animal was killed by a rancher near Denton last week. 

  • Montana school bus provider accused of dealing meth

    Montana school bus provider accused of dealing meth

    Friday, May 25 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-05-25 22:01:11 GMT

    The man entrusted with providing school bus service to students in St. Ignatius was arrested Thursday on drug charges. 

    The man entrusted with providing school bus service to students in St. Ignatius was arrested Thursday on drug charges. 

  • Fire completely destroys Corvallis home

    Thursday, May 24 2018 11:42 PM EDT2018-05-25 03:42:56 GMT

    A fire broke on in the Bitterroot Valley on Thursday, completely destroying one Corvallis home. Authorities responded to the home on Bailey Lane just after 5 p.m.

    A fire broke on in the Bitterroot Valley on Thursday, completely destroying one Corvallis home. Authorities responded to the home on Bailey Lane just after 5 p.m.

  • Idaho girl who died in car fire identified, parents jailed

    Idaho girl who died in car fire identified, parents jailed

    Thursday, May 24 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-05-24 16:44:52 GMT

    A 4-year-old girl who died after a car erupted into flames in Boise has been identified by authorities who say both parents are in custody at the Ada County Jail.

    A 4-year-old girl who died after a car erupted into flames in Boise has been identified by authorities who say both parents are in custody at the Ada County Jail.

  • EPA says Smurfit-Stone chemicals aren't leaking into Clark Fork

    EPA says Smurfit-Stone chemicals aren't leaking into Clark Fork

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:24:50 GMT

    MISSOULA - EPA officials say they don't think Smurfit-Stone settling ponds are leaking contaminants into the Clark Fork, even though visual footage of the site makes it look like that's what happening.

    MISSOULA - EPA officials say they don't think Smurfit-Stone settling ponds are leaking contaminants into the Clark Fork, even though visual footage of the site makes it look like that's what happening.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.