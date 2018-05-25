Search turns to recovery for 4 men missing after Selway River car crash

The Idaho County Sheriff said on Friday that the search for four men, who went missing after the vehicle crashed into a river near the Montana-Idaho border, has turned from a rescue to a recovery.

The crash happened Monday morning on the Upper Selway River, which is about 60 miles west of Darby.

Idaho County and Ravalli County Search and Rescue crews are working together to find the missing men.

Sheriff Doug Giddings said that six men were part of a guided bear hunting trip.

Monday was said to be the last day of that trip.

They were all riding in a suburban, when it flipped and landed in the river.

Two of the men got out safely.

Jesse Gunin and Jason Lewis have since returned to their home state of Georgia.

Of the four missing, Raymond and Jesse Ferrieri are brothers from New York.

The other two are part of an outfitting company, based out of Darby, with Reece Rollins from Oregon and Koby Clark from Bozeman.

ABC FOX Montana spoke with a member of the Salmon River Dive Team.

He said that the Selway River is running really high and really cold right now.

He added that drownings are always the hardest to recover and the rugged, remote terrain is only hampering their efforts.

Sheriff Giddings said that five dogs are going to be brought in to search the riverbank downstream on Saturday.

Photos Courtesy: Idaho County Sheriff's Office