The last DVD rental store in Missoula is closing Monday

MISSOULA -

The last DVD rental store in Missoula is closing on Monday.
Crazy Mike’s Video is much more than a movie rental place, which is how this local rental store outlasted the chains.

Our reporter, Kaitlin Miller, asked, "What are you most sad about that it's closing?”

“Missing the customers," responded Fred Rezvani, General Manager of Crazy Mike’s Video in Missoula.
Fred has been with this store since the beginning, twenty-two years ago, and he said that he has enjoyed every minute.
Fred said that the close interaction between the employees and the customers is what makes this place unique.
"When they come to the store they come for entertainment. They get happy. They share their story with the employees, what they thought about the movie and the employees give them feedback. It's just a conversation that the employee and the customer have," said Fred.
These conversations are what Fred is going to miss the most and so will the customers.
"He actually offered my friend because he served in the military five free movies for his service. And i just think that is a beautiful thing," said Sheena Bivens, a local customer.
A beautiful thing that put a smile on Sheena and her friend's face.
It’s these little things that makes Crazy Mike's in Missoula so memorable and what allowed this DVD store to outlive big commercial stores like Blockbuster and Hollywood Video.
"They are progressive but there are also people who appreciate the classics. And this was one of the places," said Sheena.
But ultimately, they're losing out to video streaming and vending machines, so those conversations that once took place in these walls will now need to carry on outside of Crazy Mike’s.

Crazy Mike’s will be open through the holiday weekend until Monday evening when the last customer leaves.
They're selling all DVDs and fixtures.

