Montana school bus provider accused of dealing meth

The man entrusted with providing school bus service to students in St. Ignatius was arrested Thursday on drug charges.

Lake County Sheriffs arrested 54-year-old Scott Johnson Thursday evening. A press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office said the arrest came after a months-long narcotics investigation. They say Johnson had meth and intended to sell it.

Superintendent of St. Ignatius Public Schools Jason Sargent said the district does not think Johnson's alleged actions involved any students or district employees. He wrote:

The St. Ignatius School District administration was notified late last night that the individual who holds our bus transportation contract was arrested. The District began immediately working with the employees of the bus contractor to ensure that our routes remain consistent and that our students are provided with reliable transportation to and from school and school-sponsored events. At this time, the District has no reason to suspect that this activity involves any students or School District #28 employees.

Johnson was released from the Lake County Jail today but will face pre-trial screening including drug testing.