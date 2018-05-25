EPA is coming up with a contingency plan for former Smurfit site

The EPA is coming up with a contingency plan to be prepared for an emergency near the old Smurfit Stone container site.

Aerial video shot this week appeared to show a leak from a settling pond at the Superfund site into the Clark Fork River.

Superfund administrators tell us there is no leak, but samples were taken to see what's in the dark-colored water. In a press conference Friday, an EPA official said they do no expect results until next week, saying the holiday weekend will delay results.

The EPA representative said they've established a website to keep people posted on this situation. That website should be live by the end of the day Friday at response.epa.gov/smurfitstone2018

