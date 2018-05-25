Wolf-like animal stumps experts

Flathead Valley Community College held a graduation ceremony for the first cohort of students...
Flathead Valley Community College held a graduation ceremony for the first cohort of students...
A new 1,500 capacity concert venue and event center is soon coming to Bozeman. The venue will be owned and operated by Logjam Presents, which is the same company that operates concerts the Wilma and Top Hat Lounge in Missoula and the Kettlehouse Amphitheater in Bonner.
A new 1,500 capacity concert venue and event center is soon coming to Bozeman. The venue will be owned and operated by Logjam Presents, which is the same company that operates concerts the Wilma and Top Hat Lounge in Missoula and the Kettlehouse Amphitheater in Bonner.
A fire broke on in the Bitterroot Valley on Thursday, completely destroying one Corvallis home. Authorities responded to the home on Bailey Lane just after 5 p.m.
A fire broke on in the Bitterroot Valley on Thursday, completely destroying one Corvallis home. Authorities responded to the home on Bailey Lane just after 5 p.m.
MISSOULA - EPA officials say they don't think Smurfit-Stone settling ponds are leaking contaminants into the Clark Fork, even though visual footage of the site makes it look like that's what happening.
MISSOULA - EPA officials say they don't think Smurfit-Stone settling ponds are leaking contaminants into the Clark Fork, even though visual footage of the site makes it look like that's what happening.
BOZEMAN - A 38-year-old Bozeman resident is sentenced to more than 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to his involvement in a multi-county drug ring. From July 2016 to May 2017, Edward Paul Ellington led a drug ring that operated in Gallatin and Broadwater Counties. Police said Ellington would sell large quantities of meth to at least a dozen people, who then would sell it to dozens of others. He was considered the largest drug supplier in the Bozeman ...
BOZEMAN - A 38-year-old Bozeman resident is sentenced to more than 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to his involvement in a multi-county drug ring. From July 2016 to May 2017, Edward Paul Ellington led a drug ring that operated in Gallatin and Broadwater Counties. Police said Ellington would sell large quantities of meth to at least a dozen people, who then would sell it to dozens of others. He was considered the largest drug supplier in the Bozeman ...
DENTON - One family in Denton said they called Fish Wildlife and Parks after they shot what appeared to be a wolf on their ranch. According to KXLO in Lewistown, game wardens came out to pick the animal up and sent pictures of it to a wolf specialist in Great Falls.
DENTON - One family in Denton said they called Fish Wildlife and Parks after they shot what appeared to be a wolf on their ranch. According to KXLO in Lewistown, game wardens came out to pick the animal up and sent pictures of it to a wolf specialist in Great Falls.
DENTON, Mont. - A large wolf-like animal was shot and killed May 16 by a rancher near Denton, Montana. It now has wildlife officials and the public wondering what it was, according to KFBB. The animal came within several hundred yards of the rancher’s livestock. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) said in a statement the rancher shot it and reported it as required by law. The animal was a young, non-lactating female and a canid, a
DENTON, Mont. - A large wolf-like animal was shot and killed May 16 by a rancher near Denton, Montana. It now has wildlife officials and the public wondering what it was, according to KFBB. The animal came within several hundred yards of the rancher’s livestock. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) said in a statement the rancher shot it and reported it as required by law. The animal was a young, non-lactating female and a canid, a
Former Spokane Chapter NAACP President Rachel Dolezal is now facing legal trouble that could land her behind bars.
Former Spokane Chapter NAACP President Rachel Dolezal is now facing legal trouble that could land her behind bars.
It may be another week before we know exactly what type of animal was killed by a rancher near Denton last week.
It may be another week before we know exactly what type of animal was killed by a rancher near Denton last week.
A fire broke on in the Bitterroot Valley on Thursday, completely destroying one Corvallis home. Authorities responded to the home on Bailey Lane just after 5 p.m.
A fire broke on in the Bitterroot Valley on Thursday, completely destroying one Corvallis home. Authorities responded to the home on Bailey Lane just after 5 p.m.
A 4-year-old girl who died after a car erupted into flames in Boise has been identified by authorities who say both parents are in custody at the Ada County Jail.
A 4-year-old girl who died after a car erupted into flames in Boise has been identified by authorities who say both parents are in custody at the Ada County Jail.
MISSOULA - EPA officials say they don't think Smurfit-Stone settling ponds are leaking contaminants into the Clark Fork, even though visual footage of the site makes it look like that's what happening.
MISSOULA - EPA officials say they don't think Smurfit-Stone settling ponds are leaking contaminants into the Clark Fork, even though visual footage of the site makes it look like that's what happening.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Former Spokane Chapter NAACP President Rachel Dolezal is now facing legal trouble that could land her behind bars. KHQ has confirmed that Dolezal, who legally changed her name to Nkechi Diallo in 2016, is accused of 1st Degree Theft by Welfare Fraud, Perjury in the 2nd Degree, and False Verification for Public Assistance.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Former Spokane Chapter NAACP President Rachel Dolezal is now facing legal trouble that could land her behind bars. KHQ has confirmed that Dolezal, who legally changed her name to Nkechi Diallo in 2016, is accused of 1st Degree Theft by Welfare Fraud, Perjury in the 2nd Degree, and False Verification for Public Assistance. Her potential punishment under RCW 74.08.331 could include up to 15 years in prison.