Wolf-like animal stumps experts

It may be another week before we know exactly what type of animal was killed by a rancher near Denton last week.

Photos of the dog-like animal have gone viral. Montana's Fish Wildlife and Parks said the animal came within a few hundred yards of a rancher's livestock. He shot it and reported as required by law. That's when things got tricky. Here's a post from FWP's Region 4 about what lead to the social media confusion: