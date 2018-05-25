FVCC held STARS preschool program graduation

Flathead Valley Community College held a graduation ceremony for the first cohort of students who participated in the STARS Preschool Pilot Program.

Parents and teachers filled the room proudly watching the program's first batch of pre-schoolers take the next steps toward their future.



"It's emotional, I watch them. These guys were toddlers when I started here with the program and to watch them go to kindergarten is really exciting,” said Renee August, Program Director.

The ceremony highlighted the students' growth and achievements in FVCC's preschool.

Which wouldn't be available without a two-year state grant, which annually supplies the program with $150,000.

This funding helps the treasure state's youngest students, both in and outside of the classroom.



"We were able to offer sport camps, so the kids got to learn different sports and through that, they learned social and emotional education,” said August.



These stars got to display their martial arts skills, dance moves and even presented a slide show of what the school year was like.

Program Director, Renee August said while graduations and goodbyes are bittersweet, she's for next years, incoming class.



"13, yes 13 new students coming into the program,” said August.



While 13 is an unlucky number, August said she's excited for these stars to shine bright.

Some of these children will enter kindergarten this fall and others will continue their pre-school education as room leaders at FVCC’s Early Childhood Center.