New concert and event center coming to Bozeman

A new 1,500 capacity concert venue and event center is soon coming to Bozeman.

The venue will be owned and operated by Logjam Presents, which is the same company that operates concerts the Wilma and Top Hat Lounge in Missoula and the Kettlehouse Amphitheater in Bonner.

Owner Nick Checota says that the new facility will be located in midtown Bozeman on the corner of North 7th Avenue and West Short Street, adjacent to the future RSVP Motel.

Checota says that he anticipates the new venue will host approximately 80 concerts per year when it's complete in the late spring or early summer of 2019.