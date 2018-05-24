Fire completely destroys Corvallis home

A fire broke on in the Bitterroot Valley on Thursday, completely destroying one Corvallis home.

Authorities responded to the home on Bailey Lane just after 5 p.m.

Don Hall, Assistant Chief for the Corvallis Rural Fire District, says that luckily, nobody was injured in the fire.

Firefighters from Pinesdale, Stevensville and Victor all responded to the home and as of Thursday night were still attempting to contain the fire.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office was advising people to stay clear of the area in an effort to avoid traffic congestion.

Assistant Chief Hall adds that the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Photo Courtesy: Don Hall, Assistant Chief, Corvallis Rural Fire District