EPA says Smurfit-Stone chemicals aren't leaking into Clark Fork

MISSOULA - EPA officials say they don't think Smurfit-Stone settling ponds are leaking contaminants into the Clark Fork, even though visual footage of the site makes it look like that's what happening.

For at least four days now, plumes of dark water have been leaking into the Clark Fork from pools at the former Smurfit-Stone container site.

The settling ponds and Clark Fork are divided by earthen levees. The Smurfit-Stone site has been known to carry toxic chemicals such as dioxins and furans that were byproducts of the plant's pulp and container manufacturing.

Despite the plumes, Environmental Protection Agency administrators say they're not worried - but county leaders and even Sen. Steve Daines say we need to know more about what's happening near Frenchtown.

Joe Vranka, Superfund supervisor for the EPA in Montana, says they're testing samples of the dark water in the pools.

Despite the dark streak visible in the Clark Fork, he says the pools aren't leaking.

He says the settling ponds were dry before the Clark Fork rose, and he thinks the water we're seeing in these pools is just groundwater.

"We don't have information that indicates that the pools are leaking," he said. "As a matter of fact, what we have seen is because of the elevated water in the river, the groundwater has come up all the way around. And what we have seen is water coming up into the pool."

Missoula County continues to ask for more investigation.

"The Health Department, Water Quality District, county commissioners and others are pushing for an investigation of this site to determine what's it's risk? What is on site? What has potential to leave?" says Travis Ross, an environmental specialist with the Missoula City-County Health Department.

Vranka says the site is tested regularly, and even though it's a Superfund site listed for cleanup, their tests show low levels of contamination so far.

"Some arsenic and dioxin, but not of very high concentration," he says.

An EPA supervisor says they need sample results before determining if they should be worried, but for now, the EPA doesn't have a plan to keep the dark water out of the Clark Fork. If samples come back with bad news, they'll make a new plan. Test results are expected within a few days.

The county has also provided aerial footage of the area: