Bozeman drug lord sentenced to 15 years in prison

BOZEMAN - A 38-year-old Bozeman resident is sentenced to more than 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to his involvement in a multi-county drug ring.

From July 2016 to May 2017, Edward Paul Ellington led a drug ring that operated in Gallatin and Broadwater Counties.

Police said Ellington would sell large quantities of meth to at least a dozen people, who then would sell it to dozens of others.

He was considered the largest drug supplier in the Bozeman and Belgrade area.

The investigation found that Ellington also used intimidation and violence to collect on debts, and possessed several guns.

The case is part of Project Safe Neighbors, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime.