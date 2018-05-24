Most Seeley Lake-area camping open for Memorial Day weekend

Despite this spring's heavy floods, most campgrounds in the Seeley Lake area are open for Memorial Day weekend.

However, Big Larch campground on the east side of Seeley Lake is closed, according to Lolo National Forest. The campground is full of downed trees and branches.

Click here for a full list of road closures and alerts from Lolo National Forest.

Montana State Parks Salmon Lake and Placid Lake are also open for day-use-only recreation. In the Flathead National Forest, Holland Lake is open for overnight camping and boating.