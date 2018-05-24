News Minute: Montana Dems seeking ethics investigation into Gianforte assault

Despite this spring's heavy floods, most campgrounds in the Seeley Lake area are open for Memorial Day weekend. However, Big Larch campground on the east side of Seeley Lake is closed, according to Lolo National Forest. The campground is full of downed trees and branches. Click here for a full list of road closures and alerts from Lolo National Forest. Montana State Parks Salmon Lake and Placid Lake are also open for day-use-only recreation. In the Flathead National Forest, Holland...
Reports of rape and sexual assault are increasing in Montana, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
With flood waters carrying harmful bacteria...
A 22-year-old Helena man has been convicted of deliberate homicide for shooting his girlfriend in the head as she sat in a car last July.
The University of Montana is finalizing negotiations for Barnes & Noble College to manage the campus bookstore, which has racked up $1.8 million in losses in the last few years.
DENTON - One family in Denton said they called Fish Wildlife and Parks after they shot what appeared to be a wolf on their ranch. According to KXLO in Lewistown, game wardens came out to pick the animal up and sent pictures of it to a wolf specialist in Great Falls.
MISSOULA - Tired of all those dandelions on your lawn? A Missoula woman wants to know - she likes to go to friends' houses to pick their dandelions.
GRANGEVILLE, IDAHO - The search continues for four people who remain missing after their car wrecked and landed upside-down in the Selway River in a remote part of Idaho. Newly released video shows the car submerged in a fast-moving river.
A woman attacked by a grizzly bear in Northwest Montana is being closely monitored tonight. Amber Kornak now has metal plates and drains in her head and is at risk for swelling induced seizures. Kornak dreamed of working with grizzly bears and finally got a position in Libby, Mont. as a grizzly bear wildlife technician with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Officials are searching for four missing people after their vehicle was found in the upper Selway River in northern Idaho backcountry. Two survivors have returned to their home state of Georgia.
A 19-year-old Montana man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping a 5-year-old girl in Helena.
