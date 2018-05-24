News Minute: Montana Dems seeking ethics investigation into Gian - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

News Minute: Montana Dems seeking ethics investigation into Gianforte assault

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The head of the Montana Democratic Party is asking for a congressional ethics investigation into whether Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte lied when he assaulted a reporter last year. The request comes exactly one year after Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs said Gianforte "body-slammed" him for asking him a question before he won a special election for Montana's U.S. House seat. Gianforte initially told police Jacobs was the instigator, but later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Attorneys for the Trump administration are due in a Montana courtroom to defend the disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline. Environmentalists want a federal judge to overturn last year's approval of the $8 billion line, which was rejected under former President Barack Obama because of climate change worries. Government attorneys argue President Donald Trump is elevating concerns over energy security and economic development.

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - The Bozeman and Montana State University police departments have created a Special Victims Unit to investigate sex crimes and help victims connect to the resources they need. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports officials from both departments announced Wednesday that the unit includes four detectives from the Bozeman department and one detective from the university's force who will work together on cases both in the city and on campus.

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - The state health department has hired consultants and paid more than $277,000 in civil penalties as the Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center in Lewistown works to meet new federal documentation regulations for caring for older adults with mental illness. The Great Falls Tribune reports that after a February inspection, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid found the facility failed to protect patients from verbal, physical and sexually abusive behaviors of fellow dementia patients.

  • Most Seeley Lake-area camping open for Memorial Day weekend

    Despite this spring's heavy floods, most campgrounds in the Seeley Lake area are open for Memorial Day weekend. However, Big Larch campground on the east side of Seeley Lake is closed, according to Lolo National Forest. The campground is full of downed trees and branches. Click here for a full list of road closures and alerts from Lolo National Forest. Montana State Parks Salmon Lake and Placid Lake are also open for day-use-only recreation. In the Flathead National Forest, Holland...

  • MSU, Bozeman Police launch Special Victims Unit

    Reports of rape and sexual assault are increasing in Montana, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

  • Free tetanus shots offered to flood victims

    With flood waters carrying harmful bacteria...

  • Wolf-like animal killed near Denton

    DENTON - One family in Denton said they called Fish Wildlife and Parks after they shot what appeared to be a wolf on their ranch.   According to KXLO in Lewistown, game wardens came out to pick the animal up and sent pictures of it to a wolf specialist in Great Falls.  

  • Montana woman turning love of dandelions into a business

    MISSOULA - Tired of all those dandelions on your lawn? A Missoula woman wants to know - she likes to go to friends' houses to pick their dandelions.

  • VIDEO: Search continues for four people in Idaho river

    GRANGEVILLE, IDAHO - The search continues for four people who remain missing after their car wrecked and landed upside-down in the Selway River in a remote part of Idaho. Newly released video shows the car submerged in a fast-moving river.

  • Libby bear attack victim recovering

     A woman attacked by a grizzly bear in Northwest Montana is being closely monitored tonight. Amber Kornak now has metal plates and drains in her head and is at risk for swelling induced seizures. Kornak dreamed of working with grizzly bears and finally got a position in Libby, Mont. as a grizzly bear wildlife technician with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. 

  • Four remain missing after car crashes into Idaho river

    Officials are searching for four missing people after their vehicle was found in the upper Selway River in northern Idaho backcountry.  Two survivors have returned to their home state of Georgia.

  • 19-year-old Missoula man sentenced for raping 5-year-old

    A 19-year-old Montana man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping a 5-year-old girl in Helena.

  • University of Montana bookstore racks up $1.8 million in losses

    The University of Montana is finalizing negotiations for Barnes & Noble College to manage the campus bookstore, which has racked up $1.8 million in losses in the last few years.

