Reports say Tester snubbed as Trump signs banking reform bill - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Reports say Tester snubbed as Trump signs banking reform bill

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. - On Thursday, President Trump signed a bill aimed at cutting regulations on smaller banks.

The Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act is described as cutting "red tape" on community banks and credit unions. It was developed by a bipartisan group of senators including Jon Tester (D-Montana) and Mike Crapo (R-Idaho.)

The act is intended to repeal parts of the Dodd-Frank bill, which was passed in 2010 and increased scrutiny on banks in the wake of the financial crisis. 

Tester, who sits on the Senate's Banking Committee, issued a statement saying the Economic Growth Act will benefit small banks and credit unions in Montana.

But political reporters in Washington noted that Trump snubbed some of the senators who worked on the bill. Tester wasn't invited to the signing ceremony, but Sen. Steve Daines  (R-Montana) was, though he is not a member of the Banking Committee.

Tester and Trump clashed earlier this year over the nomination of Ronny Jackson to head the VA. Jackson withdrew from consideration after Tester and other senators raised concerns about his track record as White House physician and allegations of drunken driving and other misconduct.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana woman turning love of dandelions into a business

    Montana woman turning love of dandelions into a business

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 8:00 PM EDT2018-05-24 00:00:22 GMT

    MISSOULA - Tired of all those dandelions on your lawn? A Missoula woman wants to know - she likes to go to friends' houses to pick their dandelions.

    MISSOULA - Tired of all those dandelions on your lawn? A Missoula woman wants to know - she likes to go to friends' houses to pick their dandelions.

  • Wolf-like animal killed near Denton

    Wolf-like animal killed near Denton

    Thursday, May 24 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-05-24 14:54:36 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-05-24 15:27:32 GMT
    Image Courtesy KXLOImage Courtesy KXLO

    DENTON - One family in Denton said they called Fish Wildlife and Parks after they shot what appeared to be a wolf on their ranch.   According to KXLO in Lewistown, game wardens came out to pick the animal up and sent pictures of it to a wolf specialist in Great Falls.  

    DENTON - One family in Denton said they called Fish Wildlife and Parks after they shot what appeared to be a wolf on their ranch.   According to KXLO in Lewistown, game wardens came out to pick the animal up and sent pictures of it to a wolf specialist in Great Falls.  

  • VIDEO: Search continues for four people in Idaho river

    VIDEO: Search continues for four people in Idaho river

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:57:04 GMT

    GRANGEVILLE, IDAHO - The search continues for four people who remain missing after their car wrecked and landed upside-down in the Selway River in a remote part of Idaho. Newly released video shows the car submerged in a fast-moving river.

    GRANGEVILLE, IDAHO - The search continues for four people who remain missing after their car wrecked and landed upside-down in the Selway River in a remote part of Idaho. Newly released video shows the car submerged in a fast-moving river.

  • Four remain missing after car crashes into Idaho river

    Four remain missing after car crashes into Idaho river

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:25 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:25:13 GMT
    Two Bear Air helicopterTwo Bear Air helicopter

    Officials are searching for four missing people after their vehicle was found in the upper Selway River in northern Idaho backcountry.  Two survivors have returned to their home state of Georgia.

    Officials are searching for four missing people after their vehicle was found in the upper Selway River in northern Idaho backcountry.  Two survivors have returned to their home state of Georgia.

  • Libby bear attack victim recovering

    Libby bear attack victim recovering

    Monday, May 21 2018 7:46 PM EDT2018-05-21 23:46:51 GMT

     A woman attacked by a grizzly bear in Northwest Montana is being closely monitored tonight. Amber Kornak now has metal plates and drains in her head and is at risk for swelling induced seizures. Kornak dreamed of working with grizzly bears and finally got a position in Libby, Mont. as a grizzly bear wildlife technician with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. 

     A woman attacked by a grizzly bear in Northwest Montana is being closely monitored tonight. Amber Kornak now has metal plates and drains in her head and is at risk for swelling induced seizures. Kornak dreamed of working with grizzly bears and finally got a position in Libby, Mont. as a grizzly bear wildlife technician with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. 

  • 19-year-old Missoula man sentenced for raping 5-year-old

    19-year-old Missoula man sentenced for raping 5-year-old

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 6:32 PM EDT2018-05-22 22:32:31 GMT

    A 19-year-old Montana man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping a 5-year-old girl in Helena.

    A 19-year-old Montana man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping a 5-year-old girl in Helena.

  • University of Montana bookstore racks up $1.8 million in losses

    University of Montana bookstore racks up $1.8 million in losses

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:09:47 GMT

    The University of Montana is finalizing negotiations for Barnes & Noble College to manage the campus bookstore, which has racked up $1.8 million in losses in the last few years.

    The University of Montana is finalizing negotiations for Barnes & Noble College to manage the campus bookstore, which has racked up $1.8 million in losses in the last few years.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.