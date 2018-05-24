Reports say Tester snubbed as Trump signs banking reform bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. - On Thursday, President Trump signed a bill aimed at cutting regulations on smaller banks.

The Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act is described as cutting "red tape" on community banks and credit unions. It was developed by a bipartisan group of senators including Jon Tester (D-Montana) and Mike Crapo (R-Idaho.)

The act is intended to repeal parts of the Dodd-Frank bill, which was passed in 2010 and increased scrutiny on banks in the wake of the financial crisis.

Tester, who sits on the Senate's Banking Committee, issued a statement saying the Economic Growth Act will benefit small banks and credit unions in Montana.

But political reporters in Washington noted that Trump snubbed some of the senators who worked on the bill. Tester wasn't invited to the signing ceremony, but Sen. Steve Daines (R-Montana) was, though he is not a member of the Banking Committee.

Trump's giving credit for the banking bill to people who had relatively little or no impact on it while glossing over senators (Tester, Donnelly, Warner) who worked a long time to make it happen — Zachary Warmbrodt (@Zachary) May 24, 2018

Trump has praised lots of lawmakers who've had almost nothing to do with the Dodd-Frank bill while ignoring the Democrats that wrote the bill he is about to sign. Today wouldn't be happening without Warner, Tester, Donnelly. — Sylvan Lane (@SylvanLane) May 24, 2018

Tester and Trump clashed earlier this year over the nomination of Ronny Jackson to head the VA. Jackson withdrew from consideration after Tester and other senators raised concerns about his track record as White House physician and allegations of drunken driving and other misconduct.