MSU, Bozeman Police launch Special Victims Unit

Reports of rape and sexual assault are increasing in Montana, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

A new special victims unit formed by Bozeman police and MSU police hopes to improve investigations into sex crimes.



The unit will be made up of four detectives from the Bozeman Police Department and one detective from the MSU Police Department.



This will help both entities better investigate and respond to sexual assaults on and off campus.



Bozeman Police Chief Steve Crawford says it will take a victim-centered approach and strengthen investigations into assaults.



"This is an opportunity for us to maximize our resources and support one another and not work in silence," Chief Crawford said.



MSU police detectives are welcoming the opportunity to bring in more resources for sexual assault response.



"We want to continue to reach out to students who might be victimized and help them out, help restore them to the community, help them recover from what is really some of the most heart-wrenching crimes that there are," said MSU Police Detective Amy Ross.



The SVU team will work with community partners such as the Gallatin County Sexual Assault Response Team, the multi-disciplinary team and the Child Advocacy Center.