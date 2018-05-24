MSU, Bozeman Police launch Special Victims Unit

MISSOULA - Tired of all those dandelions on your lawn? A Missoula woman wants to know - she likes to go to friends' houses to pick their dandelions.
A 19-year-old Montana man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping a 5-year-old girl in Helena.
KALISPELL - An adult woman was airlifted to Kalispell Regional Medical Center after a reported bear attack. A press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 says personnel responded to the report around 11:30 AM.
The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office has arrested and booked a man suspected of first degree murder Saturday. Jacob Ozuna fled the state of Washington. According to Q13 Fox, a Washington news station, The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force in Yakima said Ozuna is "a six-time convicted felon and a dangerous gang member." according to Q13, Ozuna, a.k.a "Kapone," has a $1 million dollar warrant for first degree murder along with two counts of assaul...
A GoFundMe has been created for the woman attacked by a bear in the Cabinet Mountains May 17.
GRANGEVILLE, IDAHO - The search continues for four people who remain missing after their car wrecked and landed upside-down in the Selway River in a remote part of Idaho. Newly released video shows the car submerged in a fast-moving river.
A 22-year-old Helena man has been convicted of deliberate homicide for shooting his girlfriend in the head as she sat in a car last July.
A woman attacked by a grizzly bear in Northwest Montana is being closely monitored tonight. Amber Kornak now has metal plates and drains in her head and is at risk for swelling induced seizures. Kornak dreamed of working with grizzly bears and finally got a position in Libby, Mont. as a grizzly bear wildlife technician with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
