Free tetanus shots offered to flood victims

With flood waters carrying harmful bacteria, the Missoula City-County Health Department offered vaccinations for flood victims and volunteers Wednesday for free.

Health officials said it's more of a precaution due to the high level of contaminants in flood water.

People exposed to the floods, lined-up Wednesday at Wheat Montana for free tetanus shots.

Again, the Missoula City-County Health Department and Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Montana offered the vaccines to anyone exposed to flood waters.

Even if you weren't exposed, health officials said residents who haven't received a tetanus shot in the last 10 years, should get one.

Health officials added it's better to be safe than sorry.

"A lot of other stuff that has been stirred up that people can be exposed too. If you have an open wound that can get into that sore and increase risk of infection. Tetanus is a very old disease that can cause paralysis. People have died from it and we really want to prevent that,” said Sara Heineman, Health Services Director, Missoula City-County Health Department.

Heineman said after the shot, there might be some soreness, but it'll decrease over time.

She added there is no age limit to get a tetanus shot.

If you missed this vaccine event, you can always stop by the Missoula City-County Health Department.

For more information on tetanus vaccine click here.