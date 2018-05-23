Logjam Presents planning new concert venue for Bozeman - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Logjam Presents planning new concert venue for Bozeman

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

BOZEMAN - A major venue owner and event promoter in Missoula is now setting his sights on Bozeman.

On Wednesday, the Bozeman Chronicle reported that the owner of the Top Hat and Wilma is now planning a new venue for Bozeman.

Nick Checota told the Chronicle that he envisions a 1,500-seat venue the corner of Seventh and Short Street. It's near Whittier Elementary School and the new RSVP Motel. 

Checota is best known for buying the Top Hat and later the Wilma in downtown Missoula and renovating both into sleek, modern venues. In 2016, his company Logjam Presents and Kettlehouse teamed up to open the Kettlehouse Amphitheater, an outdoor venue just outside Missoula in Bonner.

Upcoming Logjam concert headliners include The Flaming Lips, Bon Iver, Primus and Sheryl Crow.

The new Bozeman venue is yet to be named, according to the Chronicle.

