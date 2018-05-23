VIDEO: Search continues for four people in Idaho river

GRANGEVILLE, IDAHO - The search continues for four people who remain missing after their car wrecked and landed upside-down in the Selway River in a remote part of Idaho on Monday.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office initially responded to the call because the area is easier to access by going through Darby and up the West Fork, according to Sheriff Steve Holton. Kalispell-based Two Bear Air also responded.

As of Wednesday, Holton said the the Idaho County authorities had taken over the search and brought in an Idaho helicopter to assist.

The wrecked vehicle carried six people total; two escaped the wreck and swam to safety. They're back home safe in Georgia, according to an Idaho newspaper.

An official with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning that they didn't have any updates on the search.

Two Bear Air and Idaho County provided this YouTube video that shows the car upside-down in the water. Nearly the entire car is covered by the fast-moving river.