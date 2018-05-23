Montana woman turning love of dandelions into a business

MISSOULA - Tired of all those dandelions on your lawn?

A local woman wants to know - she likes to go to friends' houses to pick their dandelions.

Jewel Scherrer has been picking dandelions in fields and backyards since she was a child. It's a family tradition that includes her aunt and her mom.

Now, it's something she does with her own kids, right in her backyard.

"All of our neighbors seem to spray or mow when they pop up," she says of the common weeds. But she allows dandelions and wildflowers to thrive in her yard.

Scherrer says she's visited 16 fields in the last three weeks to gather enough dandelions to make four gallons of dandelion oil. She says she loves picking flowers, so she decided to turn her passion into a business.

She makes several types of oils, salves and tea from dandelions.

She says the products help with everything from muscle aches to eczema to stretch marks.

"The business and selling part is all new, but the picking and harvesting has been a lifelong thing," Scherrer says.

She collects the most dandelions from schoolyards, where her kids can play while she gets to work.

"After school hours you can go whenever... and pick your heart out," she says.

When she's done picking in school yards, Scherrer might just come knocking on your door with her 2-year-old and infant in tow.

"It's been fun, we've made a lot of friends," she says. "As long as I have that basket full I'll go home happy."

Scherrer says anyone who's interested in dandelions is welcome to message her on Facebook.