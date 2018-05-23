Montana woman turning love of dandelions into a business - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana woman turning love of dandelions into a business

Posted: Updated:

MISSOULA - Tired of all those dandelions on your lawn?

A local woman wants to know - she likes to go to friends' houses to pick their dandelions.

Jewel Scherrer has been picking dandelions in fields and backyards since she was a child. It's a family tradition that includes her aunt and her mom.

Now, it's something she does with her own kids, right in her backyard.

"All of our neighbors seem to spray or mow when they pop up," she says of the common weeds. But she allows dandelions and wildflowers to thrive in her yard.

Scherrer says she's visited 16 fields in the last three weeks to gather enough dandelions to make four gallons of dandelion oil.  She says she loves picking flowers, so she decided to turn her passion into a business.

She makes several types of oils, salves and tea from dandelions.

She says the products help with everything from muscle aches to eczema to stretch marks. 

"The business and selling part is all new, but the picking and harvesting has been a lifelong thing," Scherrer says.

She collects the most dandelions from schoolyards, where her kids can play while she gets to work.

"After school hours you can go whenever... and pick your heart out," she says.

When she's done picking in school yards, Scherrer might just come knocking on your door with her 2-year-old and infant in tow.

"It's been fun, we've made a lot of friends," she says. "As long as I have that basket full I'll go home happy."

Scherrer says anyone who's interested in dandelions is welcome to message her on Facebook.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Four people missing after vehicle overturns in the Selway

    Four people missing after vehicle overturns in the Selway

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-22 21:32:03 GMT

    Crews in Montana and Idaho are looking for four people who have not been seen since their vehicle turned over into the Selway River Monday morning.  

    Crews in Montana and Idaho are looking for four people who have not been seen since their vehicle turned over into the Selway River Monday morning.  

  • 19-year-old Missoula man sentenced for raping 5-year-old

    19-year-old Missoula man sentenced for raping 5-year-old

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 6:32 PM EDT2018-05-22 22:32:31 GMT

    A 19-year-old Montana man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping a 5-year-old girl in Helena.

    A 19-year-old Montana man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping a 5-year-old girl in Helena.

  • Libby bear attack victim recovering

    Libby bear attack victim recovering

    Monday, May 21 2018 7:46 PM EDT2018-05-21 23:46:51 GMT

     A woman attacked by a grizzly bear in Northwest Montana is being closely monitored tonight. Amber Kornak now has metal plates and drains in her head and is at risk for swelling induced seizures. Kornak dreamed of working with grizzly bears and finally got a position in Libby, Mont. as a grizzly bear wildlife technician with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. 

     A woman attacked by a grizzly bear in Northwest Montana is being closely monitored tonight. Amber Kornak now has metal plates and drains in her head and is at risk for swelling induced seizures. Kornak dreamed of working with grizzly bears and finally got a position in Libby, Mont. as a grizzly bear wildlife technician with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. 

  • Four remain missing after car crashes into Idaho river

    Four remain missing after car crashes into Idaho river

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:25 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:25:13 GMT
    Two Bear Air helicopterTwo Bear Air helicopter

    Officials are searching for four missing people after their vehicle was found in the upper Selway River in northern Idaho backcountry.  Two survivors have returned to their home state of Georgia.

    Officials are searching for four missing people after their vehicle was found in the upper Selway River in northern Idaho backcountry.  Two survivors have returned to their home state of Georgia.

  • Plane crash blocks eastbound lanes on I-90 at Lookout Pass

    Plane crash blocks eastbound lanes on I-90 at Lookout Pass

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 7:06 PM EDT2018-05-22 23:06:22 GMT

    An accident is blocking the eastbound lanes on I-90 at Lookout Pass, just half a mile east of the border with Idaho. Authorities reported the accident at 3:16 PM Tuesday. Drivers are warned to expect delays and reduced speeds.

    An accident is blocking the eastbound lanes on I-90 at Lookout Pass, just half a mile east of the border with Idaho. Authorities reported the accident at 3:16 PM Tuesday. Drivers are warned to expect delays and reduced speeds.

  • Montana woman turning love of dandelions into a business

    Montana woman turning love of dandelions into a business

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 8:00 PM EDT2018-05-24 00:00:22 GMT

    MISSOULA - Tired of all those dandelions on your lawn? A Missoula woman wants to know - she likes to go to friends' houses to pick their dandelions.

    MISSOULA - Tired of all those dandelions on your lawn? A Missoula woman wants to know - she likes to go to friends' houses to pick their dandelions.

  • Montana family's Cancun vacation derailed by serious injury

    Montana family's Cancun vacation derailed by serious injury

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 3:14 PM EDT2018-05-22 19:14:37 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 3:14 PM EDT2018-05-22 19:14:37 GMT

    A family from Malta on vacation in Cancun has had their dream vacation come to a terrible conclusion after a dive off of a dock resulted in a broken spine.

    A family from Malta on vacation in Cancun has had their dream vacation come to a terrible conclusion after a dive off of a dock resulted in a broken spine.

  • 10 year old missing case in Anaconda remains a mystery

    10 year old missing case in Anaconda remains a mystery

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:32 PM EDT2018-05-23 03:32:00 GMT

    There is another missing person's case in the Anaconda area. 

    There is another missing person's case in the Anaconda area. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.