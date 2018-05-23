University of Montana bookstore racks up $1.8 million in losses - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

University of Montana bookstore racks up $1.8 million in losses

Posted: Updated:

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The University of Montana is finalizing negotiations with Barnes & Noble College for it to manage the campus bookstore.

Bookstore officials say the university and the company expect to reach an agreement by the end of June.

Bookstore chief operating officer Eamon Fahey says the university anticipates reaching a five-year contract with the company and expects to hand over the shop's keys in July.

According to tax filings, the Missoula bookstore has racked up losses of nearly $1.8 million in the last four years.

Officials have attributed the declining revenue to falling enrollment, dropping football game attendance and changing consumer trends.

Barnes & Noble College is a subsidiary of Barnes & Noble Education, which is separate from the publicly traded bookstore company.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • University of Montana bookstore racks up $1.8 million in losses

    University of Montana bookstore racks up $1.8 million in losses

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:09:47 GMT

    The University of Montana is finalizing negotiations for Barnes & Noble College to manage the campus bookstore, which has racked up $1.8 million in losses in the last few years.

    The University of Montana is finalizing negotiations for Barnes & Noble College to manage the campus bookstore, which has racked up $1.8 million in losses in the last few years.

  • Four remain missing after car crashes into Idaho river

    Four remain missing after car crashes into Idaho river

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:25 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:25:13 GMT
    Two Bear Air helicopterTwo Bear Air helicopter

    Officials are searching for four missing people after their vehicle was found in the upper Selway River in northern Idaho backcountry.  Two survivors have returned to their home state of Georgia.

    Officials are searching for four missing people after their vehicle was found in the upper Selway River in northern Idaho backcountry.  Two survivors have returned to their home state of Georgia.

  • 10 year old missing case in Anaconda remains a mystery

    10 year old missing case in Anaconda remains a mystery

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:32 PM EDT2018-05-23 03:32:00 GMT

    There is another missing person's case in the Anaconda area. 

    There is another missing person's case in the Anaconda area. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.