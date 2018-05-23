Four remain missing after car crashes into Idaho river

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) - Officials are searching for four missing people after their vehicle was found in the upper Selway River in northern Idaho backcountry.

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the crash was reported early Monday to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Department in Darby, Montana.

Sheriff Doug Giddings said Tuesday that there were originally six occupants inside the vehicle.

He says the group was on a bear hunt before the vehicle landed in the river.

The Lewiston Tribune reports two of the occupants managed to escape from the vehicle after it landed in the water.

The two were rescued by Two Bear Air from Montana and have returned to Georgia, their home state.

The four other occupants, including two brothers from New York, remain missing.

Information from: Lewiston Tribune, http://www.lmtribune.com

