Congratulations to Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year 201 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Congratulations to Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year 2018!

Posted: Updated:

The people have spoken, and the winner of our Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year for 2018 is Kaelyn Smith.

The Polson Pirate was surprised with her $2,000 scholarship check at practice on Tuesday afternoon.

We caught the surprise reveal live on camera.

Thanks as always to our sponsor, Mattress Firm Montana! Their generosity is helping Kaelyn as she plans to play for the University of Montana after graduation.

Here's our bio about Kaelyn and video:

Since she began playing Little League, Kaelyn Smith has wanted to play softball for the University of Montana. And last Wednesday, the Polson Pirate infielder made that dream, a reality.

"I couldn't be more blessed with Coach Michael giving me this opportunity. And my team, my family and friends for supporting me throughout this whole way, I couldn't have done it without them." Smith says.

Smith mentioned her family, and it's an important part to this story. Kaelyn's grandfather is Larry Smith, who last spring was elected into the Montana High School Sports Hall of Fame. 

"31 years as a head coach, I've had the honor of coaching my daughter and now my granddaughter, so yes, I feel very blessed about that." Smith says.

In the small town of Polson, Kaelyn has thrived in athletics. She was a standout volleyball and basketball star for the Pirates all four years of school. But she has also stood out off the court. She is the Senior Class President of Polson, with the main goal of her administration? Making the school a better place.

"I am very open to meeting new people, and I am not really one to be scary... I don't bite, so they just feel comfortable coming to me." Smith laughs.

Kaelyn participates in many other after school activities, including Key Club, National Honors Society, and LINK, a program designed to help freshman students acclimate to the high school environment.

"My group is super fun, so it was easy for them to click right away. None of them were like I don't want to do this, or I don't want to do that. They were all just like this is awesome." Smith says.

Kaelyn will be taking her talent and leadership skills to Missoula to play for the Griz next season. But she understands how growing up in this community helped shape her into the successful young woman she has become.

"They are so supportive, and we are practically like family. And I love them for that. Polson is amazing, and I'm glad I moved here and came to this perfect place."

  • StatewideMore>>

  • University of Montana bookstore racks up $1.8 million in losses

    University of Montana bookstore racks up $1.8 million in losses

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:09:47 GMT

    The University of Montana is finalizing negotiations for Barnes & Noble College to manage the campus bookstore, which has racked up $1.8 million in losses in the last few years.

    The University of Montana is finalizing negotiations for Barnes & Noble College to manage the campus bookstore, which has racked up $1.8 million in losses in the last few years.

  • Four remain missing after car crashes into Idaho river

    Four remain missing after car crashes into Idaho river

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:25 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:25:13 GMT
    Two Bear Air helicopterTwo Bear Air helicopter

    Officials are searching for four missing people after their vehicle was found in the upper Selway River in northern Idaho backcountry.  Two survivors have returned to their home state of Georgia.

    Officials are searching for four missing people after their vehicle was found in the upper Selway River in northern Idaho backcountry.  Two survivors have returned to their home state of Georgia.

  • 10 year old missing case in Anaconda remains a mystery

    10 year old missing case in Anaconda remains a mystery

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:32 PM EDT2018-05-23 03:32:00 GMT

    There is another missing person's case in the Anaconda area. 

    There is another missing person's case in the Anaconda area. 

    •   

  • High School SportsMore>>

  • Congratulations to Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year 2018!

    Congratulations to Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year 2018!

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-05-23 16:59:36 GMT

    The people have spoken, and the winner of our Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year for 2018 is Kaelyn Smith. The Polson Pirate was surprised with her $2,000 scholarship check at practice on Tuesday afternoon.

    The people have spoken, and the winner of our Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year for 2018 is Kaelyn Smith. The Polson Pirate was surprised with her $2,000 scholarship check at practice on Tuesday afternoon.

  • Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Big Sky's Keri Peterson

    Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Big Sky's Keri Peterson

    Friday, January 19 2018 6:10 PM EST2018-01-19 23:10:49 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 12:41 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:41:52 GMT

    Keri Peterson leads a busy life style. Along with National Honors Society, Key Club, and student government, she loves to hoop. But an injury to her ACL in 7th grade looked to derailed plans of continuing her basketball career in high school. 

    Keri Peterson leads a busy life style. Along with National Honors Society, Key Club, and student government, she loves to hoop. But an injury to her ACL in 7th grade looked to derailed plans of continuing her basketball career in high school. 

  • Frenchtown's Freshman Jace Klucewich Continues to Impress

    Frenchtown's Freshman Jace Klucewich Continues to Impress

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-05-08 16:17:20 GMT

    "He was the type of kid coming out of middle school that as a track coach as a football coach you are obviously pretty exited about. The caliber of athlete that he is is just something you don't see a lot of," said Frenchtown Head Track Coach Ryan Nelson.  Everyone in Frenchtown knew Freshman Jace Klucewich had the potential to be a star for the Broncs in High School. Older kids like Ethan Pyron had heard about the middle school stud and despite the hype Klucewich has ...

    "He was the type of kid coming out of middle school that as a track coach as a football coach you are obviously pretty exited about. The caliber of athlete that he is is just something you don't see a lot of," said Frenchtown Head Track Coach Ryan Nelson.  Everyone in Frenchtown knew Freshman Jace Klucewich had the potential to be a star for the Broncs in High School. Older kids like Ethan Pyron had heard about the middle school stud and despite the hype Klucewich has ...

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.