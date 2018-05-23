Congratulations to Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year 2018!

The University of Montana is finalizing negotiations for Barnes & Noble College to manage the campus bookstore, which has racked up $1.8 million in losses in the last few years.
The University of Montana is finalizing negotiations for Barnes & Noble College to manage the campus bookstore, which has racked up $1.8 million in losses in the last few years.
Officials are searching for four missing people after their vehicle was found in the upper Selway River in northern Idaho backcountry. Two survivors have returned to their home state of Georgia.
Officials are searching for four missing people after their vehicle was found in the upper Selway River in northern Idaho backcountry. Two survivors have returned to their home state of Georgia.
There is another missing person's case in the Anaconda area.
There is another missing person's case in the Anaconda area.
MISSOULA - As the Clark Fork is still running at a minor flood stage, search and rescue teams are wading into evacuated neighborhoods to take a look at the damage left by the 100-year flood. Unfortunately, many homeowners shouldn't expect good news. With running water flooding some homes for weeks now, Missoula County crews are reporting permanent structural damage to many buildings in the Orchard Homes area. About 300 homes are slated to be looked at this week in hopes of learning ...
MISSOULA - As the Clark Fork is still running at a minor flood stage, search and rescue teams are wading into evacuated neighborhoods to take a look at the damage left by the 100-year flood. Unfortunately, many homeowners shouldn't expect good news. With running water flooding some homes for weeks now, Missoula County crews are reporting permanent structural damage to many buildings in the Orchard Homes area. About 300 homes are slated to be looked at this week in hopes of learning ...
In November 2013, the word "selfie" appeared in the Oxford English Dictionary. These days, selfies are ubiquitous on social media - and Montanans are no exception. On Tuesday night on ABC FOX Montana, we're taking a look at the lengths some people will go to to take the "perfect" selfie. Even Montanans are turning to plastic surgery to keep up with our increasingly image-based world. You don't need plastic surgery to take a great photo, though. We found 12 tips ...
In November 2013, the word "selfie" appeared in the Oxford English Dictionary. These days, selfies are ubiquitous on social media - and Montanans are no exception. On Tuesday night on ABC FOX Montana, we're taking a look at the lengths some people will go to to take the "perfect" selfie. Even Montanans are turning to plastic surgery to keep up with our increasingly image-based world. You don't need plastic surgery to take a great photo, though. We found 12 tips ...
The people have spoken, and the winner of our Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year for 2018 is Kaelyn Smith. The Polson Pirate was surprised with her $2,000 scholarship check at practice on Tuesday afternoon.
The people have spoken, and the winner of our Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year for 2018 is Kaelyn Smith. The Polson Pirate was surprised with her $2,000 scholarship check at practice on Tuesday afternoon.
Keri Peterson leads a busy life style. Along with National Honors Society, Key Club, and student government, she loves to hoop. But an injury to her ACL in 7th grade looked to derailed plans of continuing her basketball career in high school.
Keri Peterson leads a busy life style. Along with National Honors Society, Key Club, and student government, she loves to hoop. But an injury to her ACL in 7th grade looked to derailed plans of continuing her basketball career in high school.
"He was the type of kid coming out of middle school that as a track coach as a football coach you are obviously pretty exited about. The caliber of athlete that he is is just something you don't see a lot of," said Frenchtown Head Track Coach Ryan Nelson. Everyone in Frenchtown knew Freshman Jace Klucewich had the potential to be a star for the Broncs in High School. Older kids like Ethan Pyron had heard about the middle school stud and despite the hype Klucewich has ...
"He was the type of kid coming out of middle school that as a track coach as a football coach you are obviously pretty exited about. The caliber of athlete that he is is just something you don't see a lot of," said Frenchtown Head Track Coach Ryan Nelson. Everyone in Frenchtown knew Freshman Jace Klucewich had the potential to be a star for the Broncs in High School. Older kids like Ethan Pyron had heard about the middle school stud and despite the hype Klucewich has ...
Highlights from the Bozeman, Butte, and Ennis track meet in Bozeman, including the boys and girls 1600 meter runs, boys and girls 300 meter hurdles, and the girls 800 meter run.
Highlights from the Bozeman, Butte, and Ennis track meet in Bozeman, including the boys and girls 1600 meter runs, boys and girls 300 meter hurdles, and the girls 800 meter run.
Crews in Montana and Idaho are looking for four people who have not been seen since their vehicle turned over into the Selway River Monday morning.
Crews in Montana and Idaho are looking for four people who have not been seen since their vehicle turned over into the Selway River Monday morning.
A 19-year-old Montana man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping a 5-year-old girl in Helena.
A 19-year-old Montana man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping a 5-year-old girl in Helena.
A woman attacked by a grizzly bear in Northwest Montana is being closely monitored tonight. Amber Kornak now has metal plates and drains in her head and is at risk for swelling induced seizures. Kornak dreamed of working with grizzly bears and finally got a position in Libby, Mont. as a grizzly bear wildlife technician with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
A woman attacked by a grizzly bear in Northwest Montana is being closely monitored tonight. Amber Kornak now has metal plates and drains in her head and is at risk for swelling induced seizures. Kornak dreamed of working with grizzly bears and finally got a position in Libby, Mont. as a grizzly bear wildlife technician with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
An accident is blocking the eastbound lanes on I-90 at Lookout Pass, just half a mile east of the border with Idaho. Authorities reported the accident at 3:16 PM Tuesday. Drivers are warned to expect delays and reduced speeds.
An accident is blocking the eastbound lanes on I-90 at Lookout Pass, just half a mile east of the border with Idaho. Authorities reported the accident at 3:16 PM Tuesday. Drivers are warned to expect delays and reduced speeds.
A family from Malta on vacation in Cancun has had their dream vacation come to a terrible conclusion after a dive off of a dock resulted in a broken spine.
A family from Malta on vacation in Cancun has had their dream vacation come to a terrible conclusion after a dive off of a dock resulted in a broken spine.
There is another missing person's case in the Anaconda area.
There is another missing person's case in the Anaconda area.
A pregnant deaf woman and her service dog were punched on a Frontier Airlines flight to Orlando Thursday.
A pregnant deaf woman and her service dog were punched on a Frontier Airlines flight to Orlando Thursday.
Officials are searching for four missing people after their vehicle was found in the upper Selway River in northern Idaho backcountry. Two survivors have returned to their home state of Georgia.
Officials are searching for four missing people after their vehicle was found in the upper Selway River in northern Idaho backcountry. Two survivors have returned to their home state of Georgia.