MSU creates new device to battle invasive fish in Yellowstone Lake

MSU creates new device to battle invasive fish in Yellowstone Lake

BOZEMAN -

MSU has created a new device that could help in Yellowstone’s fight against an invasive fish. This device has been created to locate lake trout, which are extremely dangerous to the native cutthroat trout.

In 1994 lake trout were identified in Yellowstone Lake. Since then, the National Park Service spends around two million dollars a year trying to remove them. Lake trout pose as a serious threat because they feast on the offspring of the cutthroat trout. With this new device, MSU has been able to help identify lake trout making it easier for Yellowstone officials to locate them. While flying over the lake the device uses lidar technology which is similar to radar but uses light instead.

MSU Professor Joseph Shaw says if the lake trout are not taken care of, Then Yellowstone’s ecosystem could be in serious danger.

Shaw said, “The reason is, the bears and otters, pelicans and animals like that eat the cutthroat trout that live in shallow water, but the lake trout live in deep water where they can’t be accessed as the food source for these animals. So, letting it run its course and letting the lake trout kill off the cutthroat will throw the entire ecosystem off balance.”

Shaw says that they are looking for funding and if someone would like to help, then they can contact MSU.

