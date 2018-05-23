Selfitis: social media filers leave millennials looking for permanent fix

Shelby's Brittany Brusven helped rid parks in her hometown of tobacco while also raising money to help a Coyote fan fight cancer
Shelby's Brittany Brusven helped rid parks in her hometown of tobacco while also raising money to help a Coyote fan fight cancer
Capital Bruins senior Justin Jenks has a simple recipe for success in wrestling, football, and track.
Capital Bruins senior Justin Jenks has a simple recipe for success in wrestling, football, and track.
School, sports and community service - these are Belt senior Jordan Swanson's commitments.
School, sports and community service - these are Belt senior Jordan Swanson's commitments.
As the point guard for the Sunburst Refiners, Christian Bloch is tasked with leading his team, a role that comes naturally to him. "I've always wanted to be a leader, not just on the court," said Bloch.
As the point guard for the Sunburst Refiners, Christian Bloch is tasked with leading his team, a role that comes naturally to him. "I've always wanted to be a leader, not just on the court," said Bloch.
Foothills Community Christian basketball player Ben Fried helps the Great Falls community in a number of different ways. He works as a technician at church, packs lunches at the food bank, and helps people at a transitional housing facility.
Foothills Community Christian basketball player Ben Fried helps the Great Falls community in a number of different ways. He works as a technician at church, packs lunches at the food bank, and helps people at a transitional housing facility.
Crews in Montana and Idaho are looking for four people who have not been seen since their vehicle turned over into the Selway River Monday morning.
Crews in Montana and Idaho are looking for four people who have not been seen since their vehicle turned over into the Selway River Monday morning.
A woman attacked by a grizzly bear in Northwest Montana is being closely monitored tonight. Amber Kornak now has metal plates and drains in her head and is at risk for swelling induced seizures. Kornak dreamed of working with grizzly bears and finally got a position in Libby, Mont. as a grizzly bear wildlife technician with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
A woman attacked by a grizzly bear in Northwest Montana is being closely monitored tonight. Amber Kornak now has metal plates and drains in her head and is at risk for swelling induced seizures. Kornak dreamed of working with grizzly bears and finally got a position in Libby, Mont. as a grizzly bear wildlife technician with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
An accident is blocking the eastbound lanes on I-90 at Lookout Pass, just half a mile east of the border with Idaho. Authorities reported the accident at 3:16 PM Tuesday. Drivers are warned to expect delays and reduced speeds.
An accident is blocking the eastbound lanes on I-90 at Lookout Pass, just half a mile east of the border with Idaho. Authorities reported the accident at 3:16 PM Tuesday. Drivers are warned to expect delays and reduced speeds.
A family from Malta on vacation in Cancun has had their dream vacation come to a terrible conclusion after a dive off of a dock resulted in a broken spine.
A family from Malta on vacation in Cancun has had their dream vacation come to a terrible conclusion after a dive off of a dock resulted in a broken spine.
A 19-year-old Montana man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping a 5-year-old girl in Helena.
A 19-year-old Montana man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping a 5-year-old girl in Helena.
MISSOULA - As residents prepare for another soggy weekend, hundreds of rugby players from all over the world volunteered on Friday at the Fort Missoula sandbagging station.
MISSOULA - As residents prepare for another soggy weekend, hundreds of rugby players from all over the world volunteered on Friday at the Fort Missoula sandbagging station.
A pregnant deaf woman and her service dog were punched on a Frontier Airlines flight to Orlando Thursday.
A pregnant deaf woman and her service dog were punched on a Frontier Airlines flight to Orlando Thursday.