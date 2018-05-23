Is social media pressuring Montanans to change their faces?

Shelby's Brittany Brusven helped rid parks in her hometown of tobacco while also raising money to help a Coyote fan fight cancer
Capital Bruins senior Justin Jenks has a simple recipe for success in wrestling, football, and track.
School, sports and community service - these are Belt senior Jordan Swanson's commitments.
As the point guard for the Sunburst Refiners, Christian Bloch is tasked with leading his team, a role that comes naturally to him. "I've always wanted to be a leader, not just on the court," said Bloch.
Foothills Community Christian basketball player Ben Fried helps the Great Falls community in a number of different ways. He works as a technician at church, packs lunches at the food bank, and helps people at a transitional housing facility.
The University of Montana is finalizing negotiations for Barnes & Noble College to manage the campus bookstore, which has racked up $1.8 million in losses in the last few years.
Officials are searching for four missing people after their vehicle was found in the upper Selway River in northern Idaho backcountry. Two survivors have returned to their home state of Georgia.
There is another missing person's case in the Anaconda area.
MISSOULA - As the Clark Fork is still running at a minor flood stage, search and rescue teams are wading into evacuated neighborhoods to take a look at the damage left by the 100-year flood. Unfortunately, many homeowners shouldn't expect good news. With running water flooding some homes for weeks now, Missoula County crews are reporting permanent structural damage to many buildings in the Orchard Homes area. About 300 homes are slated to be looked at this week in hopes of learning ...
In November 2013, the word "selfie" appeared in the Oxford English Dictionary. These days, selfies are ubiquitous on social media - and Montanans are no exception. On Tuesday night on ABC FOX Montana, we're taking a look at the lengths some people will go to to take the "perfect" selfie. Even Montanans are turning to plastic surgery to keep up with our increasingly image-based world. You don't need plastic surgery to take a great photo, though. We found 12 tips ...
Crews in Montana and Idaho are looking for four people who have not been seen since their vehicle turned over into the Selway River Monday morning.
A 19-year-old Montana man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping a 5-year-old girl in Helena.
A woman attacked by a grizzly bear in Northwest Montana is being closely monitored tonight. Amber Kornak now has metal plates and drains in her head and is at risk for swelling induced seizures. Kornak dreamed of working with grizzly bears and finally got a position in Libby, Mont. as a grizzly bear wildlife technician with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
An accident is blocking the eastbound lanes on I-90 at Lookout Pass, just half a mile east of the border with Idaho. Authorities reported the accident at 3:16 PM Tuesday. Drivers are warned to expect delays and reduced speeds.
A family from Malta on vacation in Cancun has had their dream vacation come to a terrible conclusion after a dive off of a dock resulted in a broken spine.
There is another missing person's case in the Anaconda area.
A pregnant deaf woman and her service dog were punched on a Frontier Airlines flight to Orlando Thursday.
Officials are searching for four missing people after their vehicle was found in the upper Selway River in northern Idaho backcountry. Two survivors have returned to their home state of Georgia.
