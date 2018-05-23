Is social media pressuring Montanans to change their faces?

We are in a time where taking a photo isn't so simple anymore.

Nowadays we have options through apps and filters to create images of our best-looking selves.

ABC FOX Montana explores how filters might be changing our perception of how we want to see ourselves forever.

We went to Skin Chic, a local skincare and medical spa, to find out.

Skin Chic client Cheryl Starr will be turning 40 this year.

For some, that’s a milestone that has several women looking for the fountain of youth.

"I've had several treatments. I've had chemical peels. I've had Botox. The main reason I do it is preventative care,” said Starr.

Sarah Berg, a registered nurse with Skin Chic, provides services including micro-needling and Botox. She says that over the years she's seen her patients get younger.

"I see a wide variety of ages here. Anywhere from starting in the early 20s,” said Berg.

And she's right. A new study shows there were increases in nearly all types of plastic surgery among patients 13 to 30.

The average age of patients getting cosmetic procedures is just 39.

"Social media is a huge thing that's driving our millennials, big time,” Berg said.

Between Instagram, Snapchat and dozens of other apps that will filter and Photoshop your face, people are able to see themselves looking younger.

We put it to the test and took a photo of our reporter. By putting on a filter, dark shadows around the eyes were gone, the lips were brighter and the skin looks smoother.

Dr. Steve Hardy with Northwest Plastic Surgery Associates said some people are losing track of what they really look like. Some are calling it "Selfitis" .

While the filters smooth out wrinkles, Hardy warns that some of them create a look that is very difficult to achieve.

"You are who you are and you're not going to be able to look like somebody else,” said Hardy.

While cosmetic procedures were once about making you young again, the younger generation is seeing it more as a way to stay young.

"They want a natural outcome but they want to avoid aging like their parents,” said Sarah Berg, RN with Skin Chic.