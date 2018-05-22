10 year old missing case in Anaconda remains a mystery

There is another missing person's case in the Anaconda area.

In fact, Wednesday will mark 10 years since Anaconda native, Helen Gracia went missing.

It's a case that remains a mystery to this day.

Helen Gracia went missing back in May of 2008, when she was last seen at a bar in anaconda with a man.

The Anaconda-Deer Lodge Police Department said they are continuing to search for the now 55-year-old Gracia.

Bill Sather, Assistant Chief of Police said her sister reported her missing eight to 10-days after she was last seen.

He added over the years, they have interviewed hundreds of people, brought in additional agents to aid in the search, and even followed up on every lead.

At times, their questioning has even brought them back to a single suspect, but Sather won't say more than that.

“We still think we have people of interest and stuff... certain suspects. But nothing has panned out. Even like today, when a new detective takes over first thing we have them do is go over that case. See if we missed anything and they might come cross. And follow up on every lead we get,” said Sather.

With efforts still being made to look for Gracia Tuesday her whereabouts still remains a mystery.

Those with the police department continue to ask for residents help in this case.

If you do know any information regarding Gracia's whereabouts, please call the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Police Department at 406-563-5241.