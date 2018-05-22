19-year-old Missoula man sentenced for raping 5-year-old

MISSOULA - As the Clark Fork is still running at a minor flood stage, search and rescue teams are wading into evacuated neighborhoods to take a look at the damage left by the 100-year flood. Unfortunately, many homeowners shouldn't expect good news. With running water flooding some homes for weeks now, Missoula County crews are reporting permanent structural damage to many buildings in the Orchard Homes area. About 300 homes are slated to be looked at this week in hopes of learning ...
In November 2013, the word "selfie" appeared in the Oxford English Dictionary. These days, selfies are ubiquitous on social media - and Montanans are no exception. On Tuesday night on ABC FOX Montana, we're taking a look at the lengths some people will go to to take the "perfect" selfie. Even Montanans are turning to plastic surgery to keep up with our increasingly image-based world. You don't need plastic surgery to take a great photo, though. We found 12 tips ...
Receding water is allowing officials to better survey flood damage that occurred to homes in the Missoula area in western Montana.
As we know flood waters have been causing some damage...
The Montana Supreme Court says Fish, Wildlife & Parks complied with ethics laws after a state-owned educational trailer was used by a private group during a political campaign.
An accident is blocking the eastbound lanes on I-90 at Lookout Pass, just half a mile east of the border with Idaho. Authorities reported the accident at 3:16 PM Tuesday. Drivers are warned to expect delays and reduced speeds.
A woman attacked by a grizzly bear in Northwest Montana is being closely monitored tonight. Amber Kornak now has metal plates and drains in her head and is at risk for swelling induced seizures. Kornak dreamed of working with grizzly bears and finally got a position in Libby, Mont. as a grizzly bear wildlife technician with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Crews in Montana and Idaho are looking for four people who have not been seen since their vehicle turned over into the Selway River Monday morning.
A family from Malta on vacation in Cancun has had their dream vacation come to a terrible conclusion after a dive off of a dock resulted in a broken spine.
Voting for Student Athlete of the Year 2017-2018 begins May 1!
MISSOULA - As residents prepare for another soggy weekend, hundreds of rugby players from all over the world volunteered on Friday at the Fort Missoula sandbagging station.
A GoFundMe has been created for the woman attacked by a bear in the Cabinet Mountains May 17.
A 19-year-old Montana man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping a 5-year-old girl in Helena.
