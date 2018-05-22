19-year-old Missoula man sentenced for raping 5-year-old

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 19-year-old Montana man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping a 5-year-old girl in Helena.

The Independent Record reports James Blake Conn, of Missoula, pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual intercourse without consent.

Conn was originally charged with three felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent with three different girls, ages 3, 5 and 17. He pleaded guilty to one of the charges as part of his plea deal.

Judge Kathy Seeley suspended half of Conn's 70-year prison sentence.

