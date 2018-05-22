19-year-old Missoula man sentenced for raping 5-year-old - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

19-year-old Missoula man sentenced for raping 5-year-old

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 19-year-old Montana man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping a 5-year-old girl in Helena.

The Independent Record reports James Blake Conn, of Missoula, pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual intercourse without consent.

Conn was originally charged with three felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent with three different girls, ages 3, 5 and 17. He pleaded guilty to one of the charges as part of his plea deal.

Judge Kathy Seeley suspended half of Conn's 70-year prison sentence.

Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com

  Many Missoula flood victims say they didn't have flood insurance

    MISSOULA - As the Clark Fork is still running at a minor flood stage, search and rescue teams are wading into evacuated neighborhoods to take a look at the damage left by the 100-year flood. Unfortunately, many homeowners shouldn't expect good news. With running water flooding some homes for weeks now, Missoula County crews are reporting permanent structural damage to many buildings in the Orchard Homes area. About 300 homes are slated to be looked at this week in hopes of learning ...

  Is "Selfie-Itis" coming to Montana?

    Photo: Ryan McKenna
    In November 2013, the word "selfie" appeared in the Oxford English Dictionary. These days, selfies are ubiquitous on social media - and Montanans are no exception. On Tuesday night on ABC FOX Montana, we're taking a look at the lengths some people will go to to take the "perfect" selfie. Even Montanans are turning to plastic surgery to keep up with our increasingly image-based world. You don't need plastic surgery to take a great photo, though. We found 12 tips ...

  Receding flood water allows survey of damage in Montana

    Receding water is allowing officials to better survey flood damage that occurred to homes in the Missoula area in western Montana.

