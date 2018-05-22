Plane crash blocks eastbound lanes on I-90 at Lookout Pass

UPDATE: Officials say the pilot of an "experimental aircraft" walked away with only minor injuries after an emergency landing on I-90 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Montana Highway Patrol the pilot was heading over Lookout Pass, when he hit a downdraft and his engine quit.

The pilot said he aimed for the only landing strip he could think of: a lane of the interstate below.

The landed hard in the eastbound lanes, destroyed the plane in the process, but walked away. He's been taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Traffic on I-90 was partially blocked as of 4:45 PM, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

An accident is blocking the eastbound lanes on I-90 at Lookout Pass, on the Montana side of the border, just half a mile east of the Idaho state line.

The Montana Highway Patrol says a small plane crashed on the interstate at mile marker zero.

Authorities reported the accident at 3:16 PM Tuesday.

Drivers are warned to expect delays and reduced speeds.