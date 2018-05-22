Four people missing after vehicle overturns in the Selway

Crews in Montana and Idaho are looking for four people who have not been seen since their vehicle turned over into the Selway River Monday morning.

Jim Pierce with Two Bear Air said six people were in the vehicle before it flipped into the river. Two were able to get out of the vehicle and swim to safety. He said Two Bear Air and Life Flight were called to the scene because ground crews were not able to get to the remote location.

The accident happened in Idaho County, but Ravalli County's Search and Rescue team was much closer. Both teams are searching.

Pierce said the Selway is running very quickly. He said they could see the vehicle upside down in the river but were not able to see much of anything else.