Many Missoula flood victims say they didn't have flood insurance

MISSOULA - As the Clark Fork is still running at a minor flood stage, search and rescue teams are wading into evacuated neighborhoods to take a look at the damage left by the 100-year flood.

Unfortunately, many homeowners shouldn't expect good news. With running water flooding some homes for weeks now, Missoula County crews are reporting permanent structural damage to many buildings in the Orchard Homes area.

About 300 homes are slated to be looked at this week in hopes of learning from this flood.

"We're just taking pictures on how high that water came up on a house, whether or not they used sandbags, and how well those sandbags worked," says Mick Faherty, a volunteer with Missoula County Search and Rescue.

Unfortunately, sandbags didn't protect homes on Keck Street as much as residents were hoping.

Faherty and the rest of his crew are using an app to report what they see and save pictures for the Missoula County Type Three Incident Command Team.

"Well, we noticed a lot of damage and a lot of water coming into the neighborhoods," he says. "I would say permanent structural damage to a lot of these homes."

It's bad news for the many residents who didn't have a flood insurance policy on their homes. We spoke to residents who said that they hadn't been able to afford flood insurance premiums.

Most of the people who live on Keck Street are still evacuated, although mother and daughter Pam and Shirley Anderson were able to stay in their home. They said they're keeping a close eye on the water levels - and they're happy to see the water finally receding.

"We can smell the must in our house a little bit," Pam says. "We've opened the windows to let the air out. It's helping it.... As it starts going down we can start doing the outside and more on the inside."

For now, many people are still evacuated and unable to assess their properties. County officials say some people could potentially be evacuated until mid-June.

At the sheriff's office, they say they'll keep records of the flooding on file so the next time the waters rise, they'll have a better idea of the areas that are in the most danger.