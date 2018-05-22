Judge to decide on anti-transgender bathroom proposal case

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana judge soon will decide on issues in a case against a proposed anti-transgender bathroom initiative.

The Great Falls Tribune reports an injunction to block a ballot initiative that would require people to use the bathrooms for the gender on their birth certificate was filed in Cascade County District Court and arguments were heard on Monday.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Montana sued the state of Montana and Secretary of State Corey Stapleton last October, requesting the injunction to block the proposal from going to the November 2018 ballot. The proposal was created by the Montana Family Foundation.

District Judge John Kutzman says he won't likely rule on the motion to dismiss the case by the end of this week.

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com

