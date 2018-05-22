Judge to decide on anti-transgender bathroom proposal case - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Judge to decide on anti-transgender bathroom proposal case

Posted: Updated:
MONTANA -

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana judge soon will decide on issues in a case against a proposed anti-transgender bathroom initiative.

The Great Falls Tribune reports an injunction to block a ballot initiative that would require people to use the bathrooms for the gender on their birth certificate was filed in Cascade County District Court and arguments were heard on Monday.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Montana sued the state of Montana and Secretary of State Corey Stapleton last October, requesting the injunction to block the proposal from going to the November 2018 ballot. The proposal was created by the Montana Family Foundation.

District Judge John Kutzman says he won't likely rule on the motion to dismiss the case by the end of this week.

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Many Missoula flood victims say they didn't have flood insurance

    Many Missoula flood victims say they didn't have flood insurance

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 5:06 PM EDT2018-05-22 21:06:59 GMT

    MISSOULA - As the Clark Fork is still running at a minor flood stage, search and rescue teams are wading into evacuated neighborhoods to take a look at the damage left by the 100-year flood. Unfortunately, many homeowners shouldn't expect good news. With running water flooding some homes for weeks now, Missoula County crews are reporting permanent structural damage to many buildings in the Orchard Homes area. About 300 homes are slated to be looked at this week in hopes of learning ...

    MISSOULA - As the Clark Fork is still running at a minor flood stage, search and rescue teams are wading into evacuated neighborhoods to take a look at the damage left by the 100-year flood. Unfortunately, many homeowners shouldn't expect good news. With running water flooding some homes for weeks now, Missoula County crews are reporting permanent structural damage to many buildings in the Orchard Homes area. About 300 homes are slated to be looked at this week in hopes of learning ...

  • Is "Selfie-Itis" coming to Montana?

    Is "Selfie-Itis" coming to Montana?

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 4:41 PM EDT2018-05-22 20:41:10 GMT
    Photo: Ryan McKennaPhoto: Ryan McKenna
    Photo: Ryan McKennaPhoto: Ryan McKenna

    In November 2013, the word "selfie" appeared in the Oxford English Dictionary. These days, selfies are ubiquitous on social media - and Montanans are no exception. On Tuesday night on ABC FOX Montana, we're taking a look at the lengths some people will go to to take the "perfect" selfie. Even Montanans are turning to plastic surgery to keep up with our increasingly image-based world. You don't need plastic surgery to take a great photo, though. We found 12 tips ...

    In November 2013, the word "selfie" appeared in the Oxford English Dictionary. These days, selfies are ubiquitous on social media - and Montanans are no exception. On Tuesday night on ABC FOX Montana, we're taking a look at the lengths some people will go to to take the "perfect" selfie. Even Montanans are turning to plastic surgery to keep up with our increasingly image-based world. You don't need plastic surgery to take a great photo, though. We found 12 tips ...

  • Receding flood water allows survey of damage in Montana

    Receding flood water allows survey of damage in Montana

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-05-22 15:45:11 GMT

    Receding water is allowing officials to better survey flood damage that occurred to homes in the Missoula area in western Montana.

    Receding water is allowing officials to better survey flood damage that occurred to homes in the Missoula area in western Montana.

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.