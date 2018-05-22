Is "Selfie-Itis" coming to Montana?

In November 2013, the word "selfie" appeared in the Oxford English Dictionary.

These days, selfies are ubiquitous on social media - and Montanans are no exception.

On Tuesday night on ABC FOX Montana, we're taking a look at the lengths some people will go to to take the "perfect" selfie. Even Montanans are turning to plastic surgery to keep up with our increasingly image-based world.

You don't need plastic surgery to take a great photo, though. We found 12 tips for a great, all-natural selfie from Setphanie Saltzman at Allure Magazine.

Natural lighting is key - step outside to snap that selfie, or find a sunny window. Avoid using the flash on your camera whenever possible, and keep an eye on whatever random objects might be lurking in the background. (Or, if Justin Timberlake is in the background, it might be a great time to take a selfie, the way Ryan McKenna famously did at this year's Superbowl.)

When holding out the phone, tilt your chin down and hold the camera up - it's the most flattering angle.

And remember that filters and editing are great, but try to go easy on the blurs and special effects.