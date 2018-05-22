Is "Selfie-Itis" coming to Montana?

An accident is blocking the eastbound lanes on I-90 at Lookout Pass, just half a mile east of the border with Idaho. Authorities reported the accident at 3:16 PM Tuesday. Drivers are warned to expect delays and reduced speeds.
A woman attacked by a grizzly bear in Northwest Montana is being closely monitored tonight. Amber Kornak now has metal plates and drains in her head and is at risk for swelling induced seizures. Kornak dreamed of working with grizzly bears and finally got a position in Libby, Mont. as a grizzly bear wildlife technician with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Crews in Montana and Idaho are looking for four people who have not been seen since their vehicle turned over into the Selway River Monday morning.
A family from Malta on vacation in Cancun has had their dream vacation come to a terrible conclusion after a dive off of a dock resulted in a broken spine.
Voting for Student Athlete of the Year 2017-2018 begins May 1!
MISSOULA - As residents prepare for another soggy weekend, hundreds of rugby players from all over the world volunteered on Friday at the Fort Missoula sandbagging station.
A GoFundMe has been created for the woman attacked by a bear in the Cabinet Mountains May 17.
A 19-year-old Montana man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping a 5-year-old girl in Helena.
