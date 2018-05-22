Receding flood water allows survey of damage in Montana - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Receding flood water allows survey of damage in Montana

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Receding water is allowing officials to better survey flood damage that occurred to homes in the Missoula area in western Montana.

However, officials warn that high water along the Clark Fork River continues and the danger of additional flooding is not over yet.

Missoula County search and rescue crews were scheduled to begin surveying damage to flooded homes on Tuesday.

Meantime, Jess Jordan of the Army Corps of Engineers says crews have shored up a levee near Missoula that was damaged by erosion. Jordan says the situation no longer poses a hazard to the public although work will continue for the next week to further stabilize the levee.

The levee protects homes and various utilities, including pipelines and power lines.

Missoula is about 110 miles (177 kilometers) west of Helena.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Libby bear attack victim recovering

    Libby bear attack victim recovering

    Monday, May 21 2018 7:46 PM EDT2018-05-21 23:46:51 GMT

     A woman attacked by a grizzly bear in Northwest Montana is being closely monitored tonight. Amber Kornak now has metal plates and drains in her head and is at risk for swelling induced seizures. Kornak dreamed of working with grizzly bears and finally got a position in Libby, Mont. as a grizzly bear wildlife technician with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. 

     A woman attacked by a grizzly bear in Northwest Montana is being closely monitored tonight. Amber Kornak now has metal plates and drains in her head and is at risk for swelling induced seizures. Kornak dreamed of working with grizzly bears and finally got a position in Libby, Mont. as a grizzly bear wildlife technician with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. 

  • Vote for Student Athlete 2017-2018

    Vote for Student Athlete 2017-2018

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-05-02 19:51:27 GMT

    Voting for Student Athlete of the Year 2017-2018 begins May 1!

    Voting for Student Athlete of the Year 2017-2018 begins May 1!

  • GoFundMe created for Libby bear attack victim

    GoFundMe created for Libby bear attack victim

    Monday, May 21 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-05-21 13:30:20 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 6:54 PM EDT2018-05-21 22:54:54 GMT

    A GoFundMe has been created for the woman attacked by a bear in the Cabinet Mountains May 17.

    A GoFundMe has been created for the woman attacked by a bear in the Cabinet Mountains May 17.

  • Several Maggotfest rugby teams volunteer with flood sandbagging

    Several Maggotfest rugby teams volunteer with flood sandbagging

    Friday, May 18 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-05-18 23:36:58 GMT

    MISSOULA - As residents prepare for another soggy weekend, hundreds of rugby players from all over the world volunteered on Friday at the Fort Missoula sandbagging station.

    MISSOULA - As residents prepare for another soggy weekend, hundreds of rugby players from all over the world volunteered on Friday at the Fort Missoula sandbagging station.

  • Baboon on the loose at San Antonio Airport

    Baboon on the loose at San Antonio Airport

    Monday, May 21 2018 5:48 PM EDT2018-05-21 21:48:17 GMT

    SAN ANTONIO - Airport officials are working with several agencies to corral a baboon that escaped an airplane. According to ABC News reporters on Twitter, the baboon was on American Airlines flight 1014 from Chicago, destined for a local animal sanctuary.

    SAN ANTONIO - Airport officials are working with several agencies to corral a baboon that escaped an airplane. According to ABC News reporters on Twitter, the baboon was on American Airlines flight 1014 from Chicago, destined for a local animal sanctuary.

  • Marriage proposal upstaged by 3-year-old's call of nature

    Marriage proposal upstaged by 3-year-old's call of nature

    Monday, May 14 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-05-15 00:40:33 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-05-15 00:40:33 GMT

    A Michigan boy found a way to make his mark on the occasion of his mother's marriage proposal.

    A Michigan boy found a way to make his mark on the occasion of his mother's marriage proposal.

  • Some apps allow kids to "play" plastic surgeon

    Some apps allow kids to "play" plastic surgeon

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-05-22 13:00:20 GMT

    Some apps depicting plastic surgery are now targeting kids as young as eight. 

    Some apps depicting plastic surgery are now targeting kids as young as eight. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.