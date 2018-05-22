Receding flood water allows survey of damage in Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Receding water is allowing officials to better survey flood damage that occurred to homes in the Missoula area in western Montana.

However, officials warn that high water along the Clark Fork River continues and the danger of additional flooding is not over yet.

Missoula County search and rescue crews were scheduled to begin surveying damage to flooded homes on Tuesday.

Meantime, Jess Jordan of the Army Corps of Engineers says crews have shored up a levee near Missoula that was damaged by erosion. Jordan says the situation no longer poses a hazard to the public although work will continue for the next week to further stabilize the levee.

The levee protects homes and various utilities, including pipelines and power lines.

Missoula is about 110 miles (177 kilometers) west of Helena.

